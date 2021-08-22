Liver gets livelier

Liver is the largest and the most versatile organ in the human body that performs a range of functions like producing cholesterol, proteins and bile in addition to storing vitamins, carbohydrates and minerals. The liver plays a crucial role in maintaining the metabolism of the body by breaking down toxins and alcohol hence it is extremely important to keep the liver healthy.

Bile is an important liquid produced by the liver that breaks down food into fat which is stored in the form of glycogen that works to jump-start the system by providing energy when needed. Due to an increase in stress, a shift in food and exercise habits, the work from home routine, and consumption of alcohol have caused distress to the body. Incorporating specific liver boosting foods in the daily diet can uplift the general liver health and would also prevent lifestyle disorders like obesity, type II diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver and liver cirrhosis.

Hence, it is important to include a balanced diet, good quality sleep along with sufficient physical activity in order to have a healthy liver. Drinking sufficient amounts of water and hydrating yourself with homemade buttermilk/tender coconut water/sherbets also help in flushing out toxins from your body.

Here is a list of a few superfoods that can boost liver health:

Turmeric: An age-old spice that has been an important ingredient of almost every Indian recipe is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It also aids in the production of bile that helps in digestion.

Spinach/Green leafy vegetables: Spinach is exceptionally nutritious for overall well-being. It contains vitamin K, folate, vitamin A and iron which are valuable to the body. Green leafy vegetables like spinach, Mexican mint, Amaranth have a heart cell reinforcement called Glutathione which boosts liver function. So include a serving of green leafy vegetables at least twice/week.

Beetroot: Beetroot has a lot of antioxidants along with Vitamin A, Vitamin B-6 and iron which assists in flushing out toxins from the liver and refining the blood. Beetroot also brings down the pulse, expands endurance, builds energy and brings down the blood glucose.

Almonds: Almonds contain Vitamin E along with beneficial plant compounds. This combination plays a positive role in liver health. So start your day with overnight soaked and peeled almonds.

Garlic: Sulphur is a key component of garlic that increases glutathione levels in the body and triggers liver enzymes to fight off and flush out toxic waste. Hence include a garlic-based chutney or gravy at least 2-3 times a week.

(The author is the chief clinical nutritionist for a leading hospital in Bengaluru.)