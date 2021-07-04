Long live the difference

In the foreword to a recently published collection of short stories of mine, I have said, ‘Women are like men, only different, mostly better.’ I was not born with this knowledge. On the contrary, I was born with a belief that since I was ‘a male child,’ as described in my birth certificate, I belonged to the superior sex. The way that everybody in the family treated me in my early years only gave the belief the sanctity of something out of the Bhagawad Gita. And I recall that when I joined the elite Indian Foreign Service, it had seemed only natural to me that no woman had qualified for it that year.

It was later in life, after years of serving the nation in India and abroad, that it began to dawn on me that maybe I was mistaken. It started with the realisation that whatever jobs women did, they did as well as men. By and by I also realised that there were some jobs in which they were particularly good, better than men, in health care for instance or teaching, or managing a charitable NGO — all of them, incidentally jobs that seek to create a better society.

It took me many more years to realise why. Women care. They feel empathy for people in pain. And they feel empathy for them because they have known pain themselves. They also know, by instinct, what is important and what is not. We men don’t. That is why women make far better mothers, sisters and daughters than we make fathers, brothers and sons.

There was one thing else that I learnt about women in those years. While they are doing a job, and doing it well, they are also struggling with problems that we men cannot even fathom, even though, I suspect, we are at the bottom of most of the problems. To give just one instance of what we do, in place after place and country after country, women are among the last to be hired, if they are hired at all, paid less than men, and when the skies fall, the first to be fired. The oldest, most persistent and most widespread discrimination in the world — including in India — is that which we men practice against women.

We do everything that we can to keep them where we feel they belong. As to why we do it so successfully, one reason, clear to see, is our bulkier physique. We can beat them to a pulp. But there is also another reason, not so clear to see. Women need men. Men too need women, but only for basic reasons, starting with sex.

Women need men for these reasons too, but also, and mainly because they have a deeper understanding of why nature has made men and women such perfect halves.

(The author has just published The English Teacher and Other Stories with Speaking Tiger Books.)