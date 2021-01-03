Love thy neighbour

Hey Saheli,

I have recently found that I have a crush on a boy … he lives two floors below me. He does not know me but I love him, wt to do?

Ms Sunshine

Hey Ms Sunshine,

It is said that one falls in love but I don’t think anybody specified two floors down. To take your love life to the next level, why don’t you try telling him how your heart plummets every time you see him? If he says ‘Yes’ your love life will get a lift. If he says ‘No’ try casting your eyes two floors up. Anyway, that’s love — all ups and downs.

Dear Sexi Saheli,

I’m stuck between two guys I love and I can’t decide whom to choose. I am in a relationship with the first guy for two years and I really do love him a lot. But this second guy I met him just 10 days ago and now I can’t get him out of my head. What to do?

Call Me ‘Can’t Decide On A Person’

Dear Call Me ‘Can’t Decide On A Person’,

It’s a classic question — is the known choice better than the unknown one? If you are the methodical kinds, take a tip from your MBA friends and do a SWOT analysis of each man. If it works in business, it may work for love. If you are the impulsive sorts, follow your heart but take your brain along. Whatever the consequence, be unafraid, for nobody can predict what will happen on the road less travelled.

Hi Sexy Saheli,

Like most of us, I want to start this new year with a happy note. I like to spend most of the time with my friends but I manage my studies too. My mother does not understand that and just wants to see me study. Lately, we are having a lot of fights and now she neither allows me to talk to my friends nor meet them. When we have such fights, I really cannot concentrate on my studies … what do I do?

Aisha

Hi Aisha,

Oh Mother! That’s a tough problem. Wish you could Ctrl+Z her decision. It seems like you have a Dragon Mother. You can’t do anything while you are in her lair. Study hard, escape to a college in another city. In a few years, you’ll begin your new year on a happy note, away from her fire of control.

Sexi Saheli would like to wish all her readers a very Happy New Year. In 2021, be your biggest champion. As Tina Lifford said, “When you know yourself you are empowered but when you accept yourself you are invincible.”