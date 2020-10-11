Loves me, loves me not...

Hi Saheli,

I had a romantic feeling with a boy. He had once proposed to me but I kept it pending. I don’t know now, in this Corona time, does he love me or not ... what should I do? Please help.

Neha

Hi Neha,

Do you want your feelings to be in lockdown forever? You don’t have to self-isolate your love. Call him, text him, tell him — maybe he will get infected by your romance. Social distancing of hearts suck!

Dear Saheli,

I am a 28-year-old homemaker. We have two children. I used to be an accountant but after marriage, I stopped working. My husband is working from home now and I saw some of his documents. He is embezzling money from his company. Not much but it explains a few purchases he said was from his bonus. What should I do?

Shivani

Dear Shivani,

Wow! Ideally, the only thing you want your husband to steal is your heart. But you must be a great accountant so please get a job. Pronto. Then you can decide what to do. Everything is fair in love and fraud!

Dear Sexi Saheli,

I’m 26 and for the past 3 years, I am in a lesbian sexual relationship with my 34-year-old lady boss. She is a lesbian so it was a need for her but I am not one. For me, it was just an experiment. Now my marriage has been fixed in early 2021. My lady boss is quite understanding and she herself said that we should just be friends and stop with the lesbian thingy and asked me to have a happy married life. Now I am in a dilemma … should I confess to my would-be that I was involved with a lady?

Vibha

Dear Vibha,

If you confess, your would-be may become a could-be. Are you ready to take the risk of confessing a past which may break your future? If yes, then go ahead and reveal your hole

self. If no, then let your secret be a rainbow in the dark. Either way, if you are not a lesbian, it’s a good thing that you are thinking out-of-the-boss and getting married.

Hey Saheli,

I am studying for engineering but the truth is I want to be a singer. How can I convince my family about my dreams?

Chandy

Hi Chandy,

Don’t worry, everybody studies for engineering. U2. So stop de-composing with anxiety. Sound out your dreams to your parents. Listen to their reaction and then play it by ear. In the long run, does an opinion ever stop a dream? Forget your trebles and open The Doors that matter.