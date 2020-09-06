Makhana goes pop

Makhana is the new popcorn. It is crunchy, tasty, easy to prepare, economical and healthy. Makhanas are popularly known as lotus seeds, Euryale ferox, gorgon nuts and phool makhana. When we think of a light evening snack, we often think of fried chips but now is the time to think of something healthier.

These small little balls are a powerhouse of nutrition and can prevent several diseases. Most snacks are either deep-fried or have a high amount of preservatives and additives. Having a bowl of makhanas will fill you up and also keep the calories in check.

Inflammatory property: Makhanas are rich in flavonoids, which are chemicals that have a positive effect on the body. The flavonoid reduces cardiovascular risk and inflammation. They also have anti-bacterial properties that help you stay healthy.

Maintains blood pressure: Rich in potassium, makhanas contain less sodium and are beneficial for people suffering from high blood pressure. It is one of the best ways to maintain the systolic blood pressure levels.

Rich in calcium: Makhana is loaded with calcium, which helps in maintaining the health of the bone and teeth. Consuming it will make bones stronger as it fulfils the recommended calcium requirement of your body.

Great snack: It is a great snack for diabetics and heart patients as makhanas contain good fat and have a low quantity of saturated fats. These properties make makhanas a good weight-loss food.

Has detoxifying agents: They aid in flushing out toxins from the body. They are really beneficial to the spleen which is like a graveyard for cells in the body. It recycles the RBCs (red blood cells). The spleen is the nerve centre of the immune system because it also stores white blood cells and platelets.

Ideas to use makhana & the serving size: The seeds are actually tasteless. Roast the seeds with little ghee or just dry roast on a light flame. Other spices can be added to suit one’s taste. Don’t opt for a ready to eat fox nut as the oil content is high in them. So grab a bowl (10 grams-30 grams per day) and do not exceed the quantity.

(The author is a consultant dietician)