Mane power

The first thing to remember is that for healthy hair, the body must be in a state of good health. Hair is fed by the blood flowing to the follicles, which means that diet and good blood circulation are extremely vital for hair nourishment. The hair also needs external nourishment. Right there on your kitchen shelf are many natural ingredients that can revitalise the hair. They not only nourish the hair, but are also good cleansers, like egg white, lemon juice, gram flour (besan) or yoghurt. They also help to maintain the normal balance and condition the hair.

Oil well: The application of oils also provides nourishment to the hair. Oil is a common kitchen ingredient. You can use sesame seed (til) oil, coconut oil, sunflower oil, or almond oil for the hair. Warm the oil and massage gently into the scalp at bedtime using the fingers. Once or twice a week, heat pure coconut oil and apply it to the hair and scalp. Apply on ends too. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. Leave the oil on overnight. Egg is one of the most versatile ingredients. It contains silicon, sulphur and fatty acids that help to nourish the hair. The white of the egg has a powerful cleansing action too. Applied on the hair 15 minutes before shampoo, the egg coats the hair shaft and adds thickness, shine and body.

Milk rinse: Milk can easily be applied to the hair to nourish it and add body and shine. After shampoo, rinse the hair with milk and leave it on for 5 minutes. Then rinse off with plain water. Beat an egg with a little milk to form a thick consistency and apply it to the scalp and hair. After half an hour, rinse the hair well with water.

For split ends: First cut off the split ends. Take one tablespoon almond oil and add 2 egg yolks. Mix together and apply on the hair. Apply on ends too. Wearing a plastic shower cap will help. Wash your hair after half an hour. Both oily and dry hair can benefit from the application of yoghurt or curd on the hair and scalp. It helps to soften the hair, nourish it and also add body and shine. Curd also restores the normal acid-alkaline balance. Apply curd half an hour before shampoo. Rinse well with water when you shampoo your hair. Banana pulp by itself can be applied to the hair, like a pack. It nourishes and conditions dry hair, adding body and shine. Take the pulp of two bananas, and add two teaspoons of lemon juice. Mix together and apply to the hair. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then wash your hair. Ripe papaya is ideal as a nourishing and cleansing pack. It is particularly useful for removing scales that adhere to the scalp. For oily scalp and dandruff, mix ripe papaya pulp with gram flour and apple cider vinegar into a paste. Apply to the hair and wash off after half an hour.

Nourish & soften: Coconut milk is extremely nourishing and softening for the hair. It helps control hair loss and promotes growth as it is rich in protein, essential fats, iron and manganese. Mix one cup coconut milk with powder of curry leaves and 2 tablespoons orange juice into a paste. Curry leaves are rich sources of beta-carotene and protein which encourage healthy hair growth. Apply and leave on for one hour. Wash off.

The tannin in tea leaves helps to add shine to the hair if it is used as a rinse. Used tea leaves can be boiled again in enough water, cooled and strained and used as a last rinse after shampoo.

Cleanse: Gram flour (besan) has a cleansing action and reduces oiliness. For a hair pack, mix a cup of curd, two teaspoons of besan, an egg white and the juice of half a lemon. If you have very dry hair, substitute the egg white with egg yolk or a teaspoon of almond oil. Apply the paste to the hair and wash it off after half an hour.