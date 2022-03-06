Men, make room for grooming

Face packs heal, hydrate and nourish the skin and bring back the natural tone and softness. They usually occupy a special place in women’s grooming kits and they were quite alien to men.

Later in the 1990s, when the metrosexual man started gaining acceptance among urbanites, unisex face mask patches became more in demand in the fashion world.

Today, in the era of BTS, men are realising the importance of looks and grace and breaking all preset barriers, they are investing in grooming products, especially in unisex face packs.

With this changing trend, the global revenue of the men’s grooming industry is expected to reach $78 billion by 2023, according to IMARC.

Peeling off pollutants

As the skin is the largest organ of the human body, both women and men should protect and nourish their skin. That’s why face masks are equally important to both genders. The face is the most exposed part of the body to the sun’s rays, dirt, air and water pollutants in the environment and hence demands some extra care and protection. And, these are the face masks or patches that do wonders while fighting harsh UV rays, environmental toxins, and a dozen skin problems, including acne, wrinkles, blackheads or patchy skin. The thicker, tougher and oilier the skin, it can be effectively nurtured and protected by a variety of face masks available in the market. Depending on one’s personal preference and skin type, women and men alike have options like application masks, peel off face packs, and sheet masks.

Choosing a right mask

Some of the most common ingredients of unisex face masks are charcoal, clay, coffee, and turmeric. While charcoal masks are the best for unclogging pores, clay ones are good for removing excess oil from the facial skin, coffee-based packs are useful in exfoliating dead cells, and turmeric ones are effective in enhancing the glow of the skin. Besides, people who have dry or flaky skin should opt for sheet masks. But, if one’s skin type is oily and one often gets blackheads or whiteheads on the face, then application masks would be the right choice. Since men often have oily skin due to larger and more active oil glands, clay or charcoal-based masks mostly suit them. Clay and charcoal have the tendency to suck dirt, oil, and other impurities from skin pores. They are more effective than beauty soaps and face washes in extracting the impurities and controlling breakouts without affecting the natural moisture of one’s skin. But, if a man has dry and flaky skin, it’s better to use sheet masks 2-3 times a week.

Packed with prolific benefits

A majority of working people in the urban environment can hardly recall how many days in the month they have meals at the right time and go to bed before midnight. And the traces of a stressful life can be clearly seen on their dull faces. Face masks offer healing and rejuvenating properties. The nutrients and ingredients which enliven face packs are vitamin C, aloe vera, green tea, and nutrient serums. Their presence plays a pivotal role in treating acne and other skin problems. Apart from reducing skin imperfections through deep cleansing, they improve blood circulation, make skin supple, smooth and glowing, and provide relaxation to facial muscles. Everyone has the right to look good, feel good, and create a beautiful aura around them. Then why should men be deprived of skincare and grooming products?

(The author is an Ayurveda practitioner.)