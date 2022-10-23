Monetise your photos

For most people, photography starts off as a hobby, something they simply love doing. Eventually, it becomes a passion for some. At some point, one tends to contemplate whether one can make money out of this passion, especially in today’s world driven by images and videos.

Photography is a creative process and creativity has no limits. The more creative your pictures are, the more they will be in demand. For instance, a few well-known wedding photographers charge as much as Rs 1-2 lakh per day for a day’s shoot and often, they are flooded with more work than they can handle.

You might be great at taking portraits or food photography might be your thing. Whatever your niche is, there are several ways to make money, especially with the help of the internet. Here are a few tips for turning your hobby into a side gig or upping your game to a lucrative full-time photography career.

Improve your skills and create a niche

Dedicate time and energy to honing your skills. Take up workshops if you cannot learn from online tutorials. You can also work with established photographers and learn the tricks of the trade. Take up any opportunity that comes your way. Often, you will get requests to take pictures from your family, extended relatives and friend’s friends. Do not refuse, and give your best. You will learn about the client’s expectations and where you stand as a photographer. You can evaluate where you made mistakes and finetune your skills.

Build a portfolio

Make a good file of pictures that showcase your skill and the genre you like. For example, you can add the best shots from a wedding shoot, portraits of people, candid and family photographs or couple’s photographs, etc. You can also add pictures from a concert or a play you have covered. Make a versatile portfolio that increases your chance of getting different types of work while you work to carve a brand for yourself.

Showcase your work

Compile your best work into a portfolio. You can display your top pictures on an attractive and creative website and on social media. Websites will provide you presence when someone googles. For example, if someone searches for ‘best wedding photographer in Bengaluru’ your website should be on the first two pages. Also, maintaining a clean-looking social media account displaying your work goes a long way. Instagram and Facebook pages help showcase your work. Pro tip: before making your website or social media pages public, ask a trusted few to give you feedback.

Collaborate with the pros

A good way to start off your photographic career is to work with the pros. They have done it all, faced many challenges and know the trade best. Working with them will help you get first-hand experience in the field and get your feet wet in the right waters! Social media collaborations with influencers can help you further your reach.

Learn to edit well

Most commercial photographs are well-shot and edited even better. Some pro photographers spend more time editing the pictures than during the actual shoot. Editing makes or breaks an image. Eye-catching images are often very well edited with various tools like Photoshop and Lightroom. People look at images and make their decision within a few seconds. Knowing about the right tools, brushes, colour temperature, filters and layers plays an important role. There are several videos online that can help you learn each skill set. Following a couple of editors and blending your creativity in will help your work stand out.

Conduct workshops

After building a solid portfolio and gaining sufficient experience, you can branch out to conduct workshops. This helps once you have specialised in a particular genre of photography. Photo enthusiasts or beginners would love to learn skills on a personal level rather than watch videos. Offer course materials and keep the workshop practical and less theoretical. Apply for photo contests; recognition for your work and awards will give you credibility and build trust in potential participants.

Is photography a good career? Making money from your passion is often daunting. Everything, from discerning the price for a shoot to determining whether you are being underpaid or not, is a learning experience. Moreover, you should be willing to work odd hours, forget about weekends(most events happen on Saturdays and Sundays), be firm about payment follow-ups and be ready for unexpected cancellations. Initially, these obstacles may put you off but once you build connections and upgrade your skills, your calendar is bound to get busy.

Decide which type of photography suits you best. The options are many — from wedding and food photography to commercial shoots and portraiture. Rather than being a jack-of-all, choose the one you feel passionate about.

Lenscraft is a monthly column on all things photography — tips, tricks and everything in between.

The writer is a photojournalist who tells stories with his pictures. Find his pictures on Twitter and Instagram @pushkarv