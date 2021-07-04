Hi Saheli,

Whenever I think I have one loyal friend in my life, they turn into a stranger the next time I meet them. So I’ve started moving very carefully with everyone. I’ve stopped going outside with my other friends … I am very confused about whom to trust and whom not to because one day they will turn into a stranger...

Mr P

Hi Mr P,

Growing up means realising not all your friends are your friends. That shouldn’t stop you from going out, for, in the people you meet, you may find that one true pal. So don’t lock yourself up, keep looking and when you find that stranger who will turn into a real friend, your soul will be filled with sunshine.

Hey Saheli

I am in Grade 10 now ... It’s just the start of the year and I am already fed up! It’s not because of the studies but because of the pressure, everyone is putting on me. Everyone is killing me with that phrase: “You are in 10th grade now!” I know I cannot neglect my studies. On the other hand, the maid doesn’t come anymore so I help out with most of the chores. Whenever I am doing the chores, they ask me “WHY AM I NOT STUDYING?” and when I sit to do my school work, they ask me to help with the chores ... the pressure is too much!

Myra

Hey Myra,

Pressure can burst a pipe or make a diamond. Be the diamond. Also, sit your parents down and have a frank talk with them. Say that you will study but they need to leave you alone, and at the end of the year, show them what a rockstar you are by performing extremely well. No pressure.