Not a hearty welcome

Health and well-being are the most talked about subjects in the world right now. But given the rising number of Covid-19 cases, not just in India but around the world, it is quite evident that we need to work harder to contain the deadly virus. More so due to the complications it brings with it even after the patient has recovered. In case of co-morbid patients — those with existing conditions like hypertension, diabetes,

cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney disease, cancer, chronic lung diseases the risk is even more severe.

It is a known fact that coronavirus impacts primarily the respiratory system at the outset, followed by possible infections in the nervous system as well as the cardiovascular system and digestive system. Newer study highlights the impact it has on heart health, raising concerns of the harshness of the infection. The novel coronavirus can have a long-lasting impact on the heart with signs of inflammation and arrhythmia seen in patients, months after they recover. However, not much time has passed to study the long term effect, scientists say, which can only be done with a better understanding of the virus.

As per the research, the damage could be due to the intense immune reaction of a patient against the virus.

Alternatively, it is also suggested that the virus attacks the heart tissues consisting of ACE2 receptors responsible for the entry of the virus into the human body.

The finding was not dependent on the severity of the infection and the results were similar even for asymptomatic patients. Although this needs additional backing in terms of sample size of the study, its significance depends on the need for all of us to be more mindful of our heart health. One of the implications identified is cardiac arrhythmias.

Arrhythmia refers to a change in the electric pulse of the heart, which could be either beating too fast, slow or with an uneven rhythm. This results in the heart not being able to pump blood effectively.

This could be as a result of an underlying heart ailment, medications, strong emotions like stress, consumption of alcohol, tobacco, etc.

However, studies suggest that the understanding is evolving and arrhythmias could be related to critical patients and as a result of systemic illness, slow heart rate is observed in some patients, few patients have developed myocarditis, acute myocardial infarction and pulmonary embolism.

The overall heart health largely depends on the lifestyle you adopt and Covid-19 has given us this opportunity to improve our lifestyles by eating healthy. Here are some habits that one can adopt to improve their overall heart health:

Inculcate healthy habits: Choosing plant-based foods over processed foods is a good way to introduce organic food to the body. This, coupled with a routine schedule of exercise, can be powerful in developing overall stamina.

Monitor your heart: Daily exercise such as walking for 30–45 minutes will have a beneficial effect on blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol. Periodic monitoring of the heart functions like heart rate and blood pressure will increase awareness about your own health and also provide a general understanding of what’s your normal.

It will also help in averting misdiagnosis and constantly updating your doctor about the state of your heart. Patients with high blood pressure / decreased heart function should continue ARBs /ACE inhibitors drugs.

Cholesterol reducing drugs like statins should be continued. Echocardiography will be a useful tool to assess heart function along with ECG.

Managing stress: Stress and anxiety do have an impact on the heart rhythm. Hence, managing stress and seeking professional counselling whenever deemed necessary is a must in order to keep heart problems away.

For a healthy heart, keep these as low as possible.

Blood Pressure & cholesterol

Blood Sugar

Bodyweight and waist circumference

Stress and over ambitions.

(The author is a cardiologist.)