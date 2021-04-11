Hey Saheli!

I love a boy two years younger than me but he doesn’t look like that. He told me that he also likes me... but he still needs time to complete his studies and get a job which will take almost two to three years. But my parents have already started looking for a match for me. What shall I do should I wait for him. Or should I marry someone else? Please tell me.

Silly girl...

Hey Silly Girl,

It’s a tough situation. Whatever you do, you’ll have the ‘road not taken’ syndrome. If you wait for him, you’ll wonder what would have happened if you didn’t. If you don’t, you’ll wonder how your life would have turned out if you did. Either way, I think the safer option is to find yourself a job. At least that way, when the regrets pile up, you can go for a luxury spa pedicure and sigh about what might have happened if …

Dear Saheli,

I’m a 70-year-old man and my wife passed away two years ago. I am fit, active, and still very engaged and curious about what happens in our world. I am tempted to try dating sites for companionship but I am worried that people will laugh at me. So far, I’ve led a respectable life.

Should-I-Date

Dear Should-I-Date,

At 70, think about why you still care about what people think? A lot of problems in our world would disappear if people talked to each other instead of talking about each other. It’s your life, do what you want. Try senior dating sites. Unfortunately, the dating world is ageist and you may not receive a swipe-right welcome on the platforms the 30-year-olds use. But I could be wrong. Do what your heart asks. Nothing ventured, nothing gained.

My friend Sexi Saheli,

I am troubled. My boyfriend and I were walking when a dog suddenly ran out of the bushes. My boyfriend got so scared, he screamed. When he saw that it was a dog, he got very angry. He held the dog by its collar and kicked it a few times. The dog kept yelping. Before this, my boyfriend has never shown signs of violence. Now, I am unable to feel any attraction for him. Whenever I look at him, I only think of that poor dog.

Sneha

My friend Sneha,

Yelp! What a man you have! I understand your concern. If he makes a dog howl, will he do the same to you? What he did is re-pug-nant but can you furgive? It’s pawsible that he may be a good guy to girls but not to dogs. Ruff!