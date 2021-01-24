Now or never

Saheli sister,

I am 23 and have a boyfriend (27y) for 3 years. My parents got to know about this a year ago. They are not happy as we belong to different castes. However, they have agreed to my happiness. They want us to get married immediately. I can wait, but I am also ready to marry immediately if that makes my parents happy. But, he says he needs more time. He says my parents are putting pressure. We both trust each other. He is very stubborn and wants to marry me only when he is ready. He is not even ready to meet my parents and talk to them. I don’t want to go against his wish. What should I do? I am in a fix.

Miss Don’t Know What To Do

Dear Miss Don’t Know What To Do,

Tomorrow never comes, all you have is today. Your boyfriend’s behaviour is a bit suspicious. Why isn’t he meeting your parents? Are his intentions honourable? He could meet them and you could as adults decide to marry later. If it’s not the time for him, then it’s time for you to make some tough decisions. Unless a commitment is made, all that he says is just words hanging on hope. How long you want to cling to a ‘not now’ is up to you.

Hi Saheli,

How do I get my wife pregnant? Will feelings and lingering memories of my ex come in the way of my fertility? I was curious about your column in Deccan Herald. It is witty and intellectual.

Thank you and regards,

Anonymous

Hi Anonymous,

Thank you for saying nice things about my column. Even Sexi Sahelis like compliments! To answer your question, if memories of your ex have to affect your fertility, your ex would have to be an alien whose powerful radiation seeped into your seminiferous tubules (Google it along with DNA / How to make my wife pregnant and Can I ever get over my ex?).

Hi Saheli,

I have an uncle who keeps hugging me. It was okay when I was small but now I am seventeen and I hate it. He is my mother’s brother and I am worried telling him will upset her. Please help.

Thank you,

Hate My Uncle

Hi Hate My Uncle,

What an uncle you’ve got! Please tell your mum or dad to ask him to stop touching you. Or tell him yourself. Your mum has to be on your side and if she gets upset with you then that reflects poorly on her. Any touch that makes you feel uncomfortable must be dealt with and stopped immediately. Remember, it’s not you, it’s him!