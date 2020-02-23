Off the pitch with the captain

Here’s everything we already know about Mithali Raj: She’s the captain of the Indian women’s national cricket team for both tests and ODIs. She has the reputation of being one of the greatest batswomen and is the highest run-scorer in the women’s international cricket team. She’s the only female cricketer to have surpassed the 6,000 run mark in WODIs. And the list of her achievements can go on and on.

But there is a side to Mithali that I discovered when we travelled together to Sydney, a trip that was organised by Tourism Australia. The cricketer toured Perth and Melbourne prior to this trip to promote ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which is to be held on March 8 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The first time I met her was at the hotel lobby, which was our meeting spot to head for dinner at Toko Sydney, a Japanese restaurant in Surry Hills. I was taken aback when I heard the cricketer was vegan. What will she eat at a Japanese restaurant? Will she have enough options to choose from? I wondered.

Luckily, the restaurant was kind enough to accommodate her vegan needs. “I’ve been vegan for a year,” Mithali said, while munching on the spicy edamame that was placed on our table. “I’m lactose intolerant so I avoided dairy products any way. Then I thought it wouldn’t be too bad an idea to give up meat too, so here we are now.”

Thanks to her work, she travels out of India a lot, “and being vegan outside India is much better. I struggle to explain to people back home that paneer isn’t vegan.”

The next morning, we headed to Bondi beach to surf. Being the non-swimmer that I am, I opted to just hang out by the beach. Mithali claims she’s not a great swimmer either and is scared of the water, but she was pretty good as a first-time surfer. After her first fall, she came back to the beach and watched others surf. I thought we were done. Five minutes later, she picked up her surfboard and hit the waves. She said, “I would probably never do this again, so I might as well just give it my best shot.”

A wild side

As quiet and poised Mithali seems to be when you meet her, there’s also a wild side (pun intended) that you’d be surprised to discover. When we were at the Taronga Zoo, Sydney, all the cricketer really wanted to see were reptiles.

She recalls a story: “The Indian cricket team came to Sydney in 2009 and as part of a team activity, there was a dance programme organised. Everyone was split into groups of two or three. Instead of practising, me and my group decided to go to the aquarium. When the city you’re in is so beautiful, who would want to sit in the hotel room?” Incidentally, her team ended up dancing to the ‘Pappu Can’t Dance Sala’ number.

The cricketer loves being an explorer but there’s a hitch; she does not like walking. That’s why she prefers to exercise in the pool rather than on the treadmill. What does she really love doing then, you ask? She loves to sleep, she replies.

“My love for sleeping is how I became a sportsperson. I used to spend way too much time sleeping and so my dad forced me to tag along with my brother to play sports early in the morning,” she laughs.

Eventually, when she joined cricket training herself, she was the youngest one. Since she didn’t find anything in common to talk about, she picked up books and thus cultivated a love for reading too.

On our last night at Cirrus Dining, she was thrilled that there was a menu for vegans. The fine-dining restaurant had ingredients so fresh that even the meat-eaters on the table envied the vegetarian spread.

That’s when she revealed the big secret — she was going to slowly start having meat in 2020. “My mom’s a great cook, but I am too lazy to eat. Once, when we had come to New Zealand to play, I got pneumonia and was hospitalised. I dreamt of my mom’s fish curry, but I was so sick that I couldn’t even tell her that. I look forward to having that sometime this year,” she smiles.