On a toxic rollercoaster

Much ink has been spilled in citing the virtues of having good friends. But what if you never feel that support or compassion and you develop a sense of being disgruntled and dejected by your friends. Toxic friends don’t have a vested interest in making you feel welcome or secure. Instead, they tend to fabricate webs of deception, indulge in endless gossip and drama. The classic signs of a toxic friendship may make for excellent TV, but they’re not as much fun to watch unfold in real life. That’s especially the case for parents whose kids and teens are entangled in bad friendships.

Toxic children have an intense streak of narcissism. Many toxic children have narcissistic tendencies. They have been exposed to dysfunctional ways of behaving because they are overly influenced or morphed into the version of their other friends or toxic parenting. These children could have bully-like tendencies but your child may be blind to it under the disguise of friendship. Your child becomes hysterically dedicated even if the toxic friend begins to say or do hurtful things. When the child regains the approval of the toxic friend, the child is happy again. This rollercoaster of temporary highs and devastating lows repeats and the child can’t seem to get off the ride. Everything in the child’s life begins to pivot around pleasing and appeasing the toxic friend.

As a parent, have you considered how toxic friendships could have a damaging effect on your child? It can have serious consequences on your child’s happiness and ability to socialise with other people and might be damaging your child’s emotional well-being. Here are some warning signs to watch out for:

Jealousy, not so jolly

If you suddenly pick up on a child’s friend displaying jealousy towards your child’s possession and achievements and ignoring your child, be wary of such kids.

Selfishness

If your child’s friend is entitled or selfish with not only their possessions but things that belong to your child, that is a highly toxic alert!

Egocentric & manipulative

Such negative behaviour is typically viewed as the most unappealing personality trait in a toxic friend. They also expect that other children around them will automatically comply with their every wish and whim.

Narcissistic personality

It involves a pattern of arrogant thinking and behaviour, a lack of empathy and consideration for your child, and an excessive need for admiration. A grandiose sense of self-importance rather than caring for others. Grandiosity is the defining characteristic of narcissism.

Narcissist children believe they are unique or “special” and can only be understood by other special people.

Parents can act as a shield

No beating around the bush instead sit with your child and directly address the issue. When a child will learn to accept themselves, they will be able to embrace every part of themselves unconditionally.

When your child becomes aware of their self-esteem they start trusting their authentic self and then they can realise they don’t require anyone else’s validation or approval.

(The author is a life coach.)