Partners in good health

Technology is significantly reshaping the relationship between patients, healthcare practitioners and the health ecosystem. With digitisation making inroads into various facets of healthcare delivery, mobiles are playing a crucial role and have become a constant companion of consumers. As patients and healthcare providers are connected, improved treatments have become a possibility due to the availability of round-the-clock real-time data. By acquiring access to such precise information, healthcare professionals are able to take immediate action when necessary. This prevents patients’ conditions from worsening and thereby improves the quality and longevity of life. The revolutionary changes in healthcare have occurred only because digital tools have enormously empowered patients on every step of their medical journey.

A significant rise in chronic diseases, changes in demographic and economic trends, and the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has necessitated a shift towards a patient-centred healthcare paradigm. As a result, consumers now demand personalised services which transform healthcare into a consumer-centric tailored approach, discarding the erstwhile one-size-fits-all approach. Rising digital technologies are helping the medical care system move from episodic to longitudinal and collaborative care.

Patients’ needs and expectations from healthcare organisations are continuously changing. They now want to be engaged, informed and connected with all the stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem so that they can become an expert in the course of their treatment. The connectivity within the healthcare system via the connected devices place an emphasis on the patients and their needs. Patients are now able to exercise control over their own health conditions, can self-monitor, and communicate with their doctors. Such innovative technologies have led to the development of a new kind of physician-patient relationship in which the patient has become a partner for setting up proactive and appropriate treatments, enhance the accuracy of the diagnosis, and enable timely intervention by physicians.

The present reality is that patients no more rely solely on their doctors for information about their own health. In such a scenario, it becomes all the more important to ensure that the sources they use are credible. Technology is helping in a big way here. AI-based medical apps, meant to educate patients about diseases, drugs, first-aid, treatments, and testing services or clinical trials, are multiplying every day. Medical practitioners must ensure that they recommend apps that contain accurate information, lay down clear objectives, and have user- friendly interface. 3D printing is another major technology making headway in patient education. Visualisation through 3D printing can help patients acquire a better overview of their physical condition so that they can accordingly make informed choices when it comes to deciding in favour of or against specific treatment paths.

Despite the challenges involved, technology has been instrumental in maximising productivity and changing how healthcare services are delivered. Patients today expect innovative and easy-to-use health solutions. There is a rising demand from patients for monitoring devices that do not interrupt their daily activities. Besides, it’s important that patient education materials are highly interactive.

