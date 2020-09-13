Plant a remedy

Bach flower remedy is a natural stress reliever which is made from flowers and spring water, which means the remedies are gently infused with the healing properties of flowers. They were discovered by the English doctor Dr Edward Bach in the 1930s. It is used in balancing all negative emotional issues like fear, stress, panic, anxiety, depression, behavioural issues, separation anxiety, trauma, anger issues, exam fears, night terrors etc. They are called remedies for emotions as it converts all the negative emotions to positive emotions, thereby establishing an emotional equilibrium in a person.

Rescue remedy is a type of bach flower remedy that uses flower essences. These herbal infusions are said to carry the vibrational energy and healing power of the infused flower. Flower essence is made by placing flowers in water and creating an infusion by exposing the mixture to sunlight or another heat source. The flowers are then discarded and the liquid is preserved (usually with alcohol), diluted, and stored in vials. While each flower essence product is traditionally made with a single type of flower, rescue remedy is a special blend of five different wildflowers: rock rose, impatiens, clematis, star-of-Bethlehem, and cherry plum.

(Archana Kabilan is a Bach practitioner)

Flower power

Mother nature is a healer and one of her most powerful gifts comes in the form of flowers. Flower therapy is the art of working with flowers and flower essences. Flowers can heal specific situations and physical, emotional issues. If you want to remove negativity, place African violets in your office and home to remove negativity. Frangipani aids in opening up the crown chakra. Lavender is de-stressing, while rose essence brings more love into your life as it opens your heart chakra.

(Revathy Krishnakumar is a holistic healer)