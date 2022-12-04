Pretty pickle

Pickles in India have a rich legacy and pickle-making is more of a tradition that dates back thousands of years. In India, pickles are either preserved in vinegar, salt or oil, the latter being the most popular medium with the possibility of pickling almost anything — from vegetables, fruits, berries and gourds to leaves, shoots and roots, and even meat.
In India, there is a pickle for every season. During winter, most of us hand-pick fresh roots to preserve and enjoy them in a pickled form. Curcumin, a spice that prides itself on rendering the golden yellow colour to our dishes, has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Curcumin helps the body fight against the damaging effects of oxidation that might lead to chronic inflammation. Research has proven that chronic low-level inflammation can lead to health conditions and diseases including cancer, heart disease and various degenerative conditions. When consumed in low doses, curcumin can help us fight off infection. If you have an iron deficiency, you might want to consume this spice in moderation as it appears to bind to iron in the gut, making it unavailable for absorption. If you suffer from gallstones or liver diseases you must be aware that turmeric increases bile secretion and hence might aggravate your condition if consumed in large amounts. Ginger, on the other hand, is used for relieving menstrual cramps and sometimes for chronic indigestion too. Besides, an active component called gingerol renders the spice its fragrance and flavour that helps curb the growth of oral bacteria.
(The writer is the author of the cookbook Manna: Your Guide to Indian & Continental Cooking which is a result of her culinary journey during which she documented some of the most sought-after heritage recipes of India and elsewhere.)
Ginger does it!
Ingredients
Fresh ginger: 2 inches \1 inch
fresh ginger
Mango-flavoured ginger/Aamba haldi (Pale yellow inside and lighter colour outside): 6-8 pieces
Turmeric root ginger: 4 pieces
Lime (juicy): 4 medium
Seasoning
Oil: 1 tsp
Fenugreek seeds: 2 tsp
Rock salt: 1 tsp
Mustard seeds: 2 tsp
Turmeric powder: 2 tsp
Green chillies: 1 small
Asafoetida: a pinch
Method
Peel and slice all the ginger roots into thin disks.
Cut and squeeze lime juice into a sterilised glass jar.
Cut the lime peel into slices and add rock salt.
Season with hot oil and lightly fried seasonings.
Shake the jar well and place it on your terrace/balcony to
receive morning sunlight for two weeks.
Shake the jar every day for it to marinate evenly.
Serve as desired.
Note: This pickle is an excellent source of Vitamin A, Vitamin C
and is good for digestion.
(Recipe courtesy Shreyus Bhagawan.)
One ingredient, one recipe
This column celebrates food and explores the possibility of forming an
invisible chain that will bind us together as a family. Readers can send us a unique recipe that has either a childhood memory attached to it or even a food philosophy. We will hand-pick one unique recipe and publish it along with this column the
following month. Please share your heritage recipe and story in 300 words with “Food Family: Love” mentioned in the subject line to dhonsunday@deccanherald.co.in by December 12.
Check out DH's latest videos
