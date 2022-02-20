Psoas release with yoga poses

The psoas muscle is situated in the lower lumbar region of the spine and is worked when you flex the hip joint and lift the upper leg towards the body. In simpler words, the most basic function of movement created by this muscle is walking.

A majority of us work sitting down for long durations. Apart from weight gain and improper posture, it can also lead to tightness of psoas and inflexible hips. Some of the symptoms of tightness of the hips are if you experience pain in your lower back, especially when standing. If you have trouble standing up straight, then this is a sure sign of hip tightness; this may also be accompanied by poor posture and neck aches. Tightness in the psoas muscles may also affect your gluteus muscles causing pain. A combination of the following postures will help you to ease any pain and also gradually improve your flexibility. Try to hold each asana for up to 30 seconds

or as long as you are comfortable, repeat up to three sets.

Hasta Uttanasana : Raised arm pose



Formation of the posture:

From a standing position, lift your arms up over your head and stretch.

Inhale as you gently bend back using your head, neck and upper back.

Keep your arms beside your ears as you lean back with your upper body.

Padmasana

Formation of the posture:

Sit in Ardha Padmasana with your right foot over your left thigh.

Lift your left foot and place it on your right thigh.

Pull your feet closer to your hips.

Drop your knees to the floor.

Place your palms on your knees facing up. Hold the asana for a while.

Repeat with the other leg.

Word of advice

Avoid doing this asana if you have a knee or ankle injury.

Padmasana is a slightly advanced pose that needs supervision. It is better to perform this under the guidance of a yoga trainer.

Hindoloasana

Formation of the posture:

Begin sitting with your legs in Easy Pose (sukhasana or cross-legged).

Hold the outside of your right foot and bring it into the crook of the left elbow.

Wrap your right arm around the outside of your right knee.

Cradle your leg and rock it side to side, creating a stretch in your right hip and IT band, along the side of your leg.

As you inhale, grow long through your spine and roll your shoulders back. Take 8-10 breaths then switch sides.

Sitting for long periods of time may lead to your hip muscles becoming super tight. Hip mobility and flexibility are important as it also affects your spine and knee health. Yoga is a great option if you’re trying to increase the flexibility of your hips.

With the help of these yoga asanas, you can release the psoas muscles and feel more relaxed, and eliminate back pain.

(The author is a lifestyle coach & Yoga-preneur.)