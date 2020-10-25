Reduce the risk

Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. The burden of cancer on families and healthcare systems continue to exert tremendous physical, emotional and financial strain on families. In countries where regular health check policies are strong, the survival rate of various cancers have improved due to early detection and quality treatment.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, affecting around 2.1million women each year. October being the breast cancer awareness month, an understanding of the risk

to develop this disease will help in taking necessary precautions to prevent it or detect it at an early stage.

Risk factors that can be modified

Sedentary lifestyle

Alcohol intake

Smoking

Obesity

Late pregnancy/ No pregnancy

Hormone therapy radiation exposure

Risk factors that cannot be modified:

Age: Most breast cancers are diagnosed after the age of 50.

Genetic mutations: Individuals with BRCA1 and 2 genes have a higher risk of developing breast cancer Women with a strong family history of breast cancer in the mother, sibling or child should have a detailed discussion with a cancer specialist on their risk of developing the cancer and the methods available for prevention and early detection.

Menstrual history: Women who have started their periods before age 12 and those continuing to bleed at age 55 have a higher risk of developing breast cancer due to prolonged exposure to hormones.

Heavy breasts: Women with dense breasts are more likely to have cancer.

History of radiation: Exposure to radiation either to the chest or breast prior to age 30 increases the risk of

breast cancer later in life.

Screening for early detection

Mammogram: This is an X-ray of the breast and is considered the best way to detect cancers early, much before it is big enough to feel or cause symptoms.

The right age to start screening:

Age: 40-49:

A woman makes a choice to start screening yearly or once in 2 years after appropriate counselling

Age: 50-74:

Yearly or screening once in 2 years with a mammogram is recommended.

Age: 75 or older:

Continue screening as long as life expectancy is more than 10 years.

Self-examination

Being familiar with your breasts will help you notice small lumps or changes that may be a cause of concern.

Clinical breast examination

This can be done along with the yearly mammograms.

If recognised early, the 5-year survival rate of breast cancer is as high as 99%, reiterating the importance of adhering to the screening protocols during health checks!

(The author is a consultant

obstetrician & gynaecologist.)