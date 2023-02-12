Renew & regenerate

Skin ages faster than any other organ in the body. Some skin types age quickly, while others hold onto their young characteristics for a longer period of time. In general, tell-tale symptoms like lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin grow more obvious with age. The effectiveness of anti-ageing therapy in preventing the onset of age-related symptoms has been the subject of extensive investigation. All of them promise to reverse age-related alterations, whether they include surgical intervention, immune system stimulation, or cell regeneration. The age at which one can begin utilising anti-ageing cosmetics is another concern. For instance, procedures like botox, plumpers, and fillers have become popular during the past few years. Invasive therapies do carry a small level of danger, though.

First, pause to consider whether or not anti-ageing creams and treatments work. Or are our efforts to find the youth-giving fountain futile? According to research, the majority of anti-ageing product components look secure. For instance, protein is utilised in the form of peptides to fortify collagen and elastin, the skin’s supporting tissues. Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs), such as lactic acid, glycolic acid, and citric acid, is found naturally in milk and fruits and are used in some treatments.

Peels using AHAs in anti-ageing treatments smooth the skin and lessen age spots. AHA-treated skin, however, can develop photosensitivity and react to sun exposure. Another component that could be included in anti-ageing products is retinol. Although it is a natural form of vitamin A, there are times when it should not be consumed, such as during pregnancy. Knowing the product’s composition and the company’s reputation is therefore crucial.

We have been learning about Ayurvedic beauty care, which uses natural chemicals and plant-based products with potent rejuvenating powers. In contrast to chemicals, which have been shown to gradually accumulate toxins in the body, ayurvedic herbs are not only safe but also have a long-lasting impact.

Plant stem cells, which are thought to affect the skin at the cellular level and also enhance both healing of damaged cells and the regeneration of healthy new cells, are one of the greatest advancements in natural beauty care. Lines and wrinkles progressively fade, reversing the effects of ageing. The skin seems younger, firmer, and tauter. Skin cells and plant stem cells are both capable of carrying out the same tasks. In actuality, they are more effective at regenerating and replacing harmed and dead skin cells. Plant stem cells can create new skin cells, treat damaged cells, and prevent the skin from ageing if our skin cells are damaged or dead and the skin is showing indications of ageing. The skin starts to look younger and smoother as it ages. Plant stem cells undoubtedly indicate a new era in beauty treatment.

Additionally, an individual who has maintained physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle is better able to fend off changes brought on by ageing. Exercise on a regular basis helps the body and mind and slows the ageing process. Adopt a healthy eating pattern that emphasises fresh fruits, unprocessed cereals, salads, sprouts, lightly cooked vegetables, yoghurt and skim milk, clear soups, and fresh fruit juices in addition to regular exercise. The diet should be high in vitamins and minerals and low in fats, sugar, and starch. Your level of fitness will increase thanks to this type of diet, which will also improve the appearance of your skin.

Consequently, when should we begin utilising anti-ageing creams? If the creams are made from organic ingredients, people in their 20s and 30s can start using them. Organic goods won’t harm your skin in any way. In fact, they might even aid in preserving the skin’s youth. Another benefit is that, if used in one’s late 20s and 30s, such organic products can also aid in slowing down the ageing process of the skin.

(The author is a beauty expert.)