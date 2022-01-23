Rest the TFCC wrist

Often juggling through our day-to-day activities, we tend to neglect the signs of any damage in the wrist. Constant pain in the wrist or one that appears during the movement of the wrist or while applying pressure to it can be a symptom of a Triangular Fibrocartilage Complex (TFCC) tear. Due to our hectic schedule, we often miss out on the body’s call for help. However, it is important to understand the condition and its causes so that one can work on the treatment aspect to make the condition better.

TFCC is the load-bearing structure between the hand bones (triquetrum, lunate) and the forearm bone (ulnar head). It is made of ligaments, tendons, and cartilage. The TFCC cushions and supports the bones. It helps in moving the wrist and stabilises the forearm bones while rotating the forearm or grasping an object tightly. Injuries to the TFCC are common because of their structural complexity and are often referred to as a TFCC tear.

Pain along the wrist is the main symptom of a TFCC tear. Other symptoms include a clicking or popping sound while moving the wrist, swelling, weakness and tenderness. TFCC tear can be of two types:

Type 1 TFCC Tear: This type of tear is caused by a physical injury like when a person falls on their hand.

Type 2 TFCC Tear: This tear is caused by injuries and slow breakdown of cartilage because of ageing or excessive use respectively. There are certain factors that increase the chances of a TFCC tear:

Age: As a person grows older, TFCC tears become more common. This can be due to normal wear and tear, or because the body’s ability to repair TFCC damage deteriorates.

Chronic inflammation: Inflammatory diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and gout can lead to damage to the wrist and eventually lead to a TFCC tear.

Excessive sports activities: Tennis and basketball players and gymnasts are at a higher risk of developing a TFCC tear because they rotate or apply strain on their wrists on a frequent basis. As per a study by the Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research, 25% of sports injuries affect the wrist. If one has hurt their wrist in the past, it increases their chances of developing a TFCC tear.

Treatment for a TFCC tear is decided by the type, cause, and extent of damage to the TFCC. A few tips to deal with a TFCC tear are:

Refrain from indulging in sporting activities: People passionate about sports often tend to neglect the symptoms and continue indulging in the activity which can cause further damage. Refraining from doing any physical activities that can trigger pain in the wrist while the tear heals is the first step in treating a TFCC tear.

Splinting: One can wear a splint or cast to restrict the movement of the wrist. This way one can ensure that there is no momentary lapse as people tend to forget the condition while indulging in their day-to-day activities.

Physical therapy: Physical therapy that involves gentle stretches and exercises can be useful in healing a TFCC tear. It will help the patient to reduce the pain and swelling, to improve flexibility and range of motion and to increase strength. Minor TFCC tears heal without medications but one can always consult a doctor if the symptoms are severe. It is always better to have a professional opinion about the condition and the treatment options available. A medical practitioner can suggest appropriate medication and treatment options involving surgery. A TFCC tear can be managed effectively by following the correct medical advice and by making certain lifestyle changes to avoid straining the TFCC.

(The author is an orthopaedic surgeon.)