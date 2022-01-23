Rum goes classic

Rum is one spirit that’s made for all seasons as it goes well with all frozen beverages, from strawberry Daiquiris to Pina Coladas. Here are a bunch of cocktails that are easy to make at home and can be paired well with scrumptious snacks to enjoy a quiet evening or sipped with friends as a sundowner.

Citrus fizz

This is a brunch-time drink you won’t be able to put down.

Recommended pairings: For brunch, you can pair it with a BLT sandwich or veggie salad sandwich with fries and coleslaw.

Method: Add 90 ml orange juice to 50 ml Bacardi Carta Blanca in a tall glass with ice and top it up with soda water.

Spritz

The perfect drink for a warm sunny day, the Spritz, traces back to the 1800s when portions of the Veneto region of northern Italy were controlled by the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Visitors and soldiers from other parts of the empire were said to have found Italian wines too strong and so lightened them with a splash (a “spritz,” in German) of water. While wine may have been the starting point for spritzes, the recipe slowly evolved, first substituting flat water for the lift of bubbly soda water, then progressively supplementing the flavours with fortified wines and progressively, liqueurs.

Recommended pairings: Pair it with snacks as simple as crackers or pretzels. A chicken/paneer tikka would also compliment the lemonade perfectly.

Method: In a tall glass, fill ice, add 50 ml Bacardi Carta Blanca, 90 ml lemonade

and top it up with soda for this refreshing drink.

Pina Colada

Created by bartender Ramon “Monchito” Morrero Perez way back in 1952 at the Beachcomber bar, Caribe Hilton Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Pina Colada is today regarded as Puerto Rico’s national drink! This is a cocktail made with rum, cream of coconut or coconut milk, and pineapple juice, usually served either blended or shaken with ice.

Recommended pairings: Pair it with barbecue shrimp with a spicy dip or stuffed tacos with salsa.

Method: Add 75 ml pineapple juice and 20ml coconut milk to 60ml Bacardi Carta

Blanca in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake hard and pour into a hurricane glass with a pineapple slice, and you’re all set!

(The author is a mixologist who has over a decade’s experience in the drinks industry focusing on spirits & cocktails. He works very closely with bartenders and inspires them to create fantastic drinking experiences for consumers, and is often found creating drinks using local flavours and ingredients.)