Safety first

Overall data from the world-over shows us that the Covid-19 vaccine has helped reduce serious infection and mortality. A similar benefit is expected in women in general too. Pregnant women are at a slightly higher risk if they get infected with Covid-19 disease. Even though most positive patients are recovering with mild symptoms, if they do progress to moderate or severe disease, they are at a higher risk making it difficult to manage both the baby and the mother.

What are some safety measures that pregnant

women should take?

In case a pregnant mother decides not to take the vaccine, she should continue with all the prescribed precautions and keep herself safe by using a double mask, staying indoors (unless absolutely necessary) and strictly maintaining social distancing. Other people living in the same house must also practice Covid appropriate behaviour (CAB) to reduce the chances of bringing the virus home. Other family members must stay away from the pregnant mother even if they experience the mildest of symptoms. If any other family member has tested positive or is awaiting the report, they must isolate themselves from the pregnant mother. If possible, the pregnant mother must stay away in a different room or house, else she should wear a mask inside the house. A pregnant woman should isolate herself if there is a common caregiver between her and the rest of the family members.

What are some Covid-19 treatment medicines that pregnant women should avoid at all costs?

The current regimen prescribed for Covid positive patients contains medications like Ivermectin and doxycycline. Both of these medicines must be avoided during pregnancy as they can be harmful to the foetus. Sometimes steroids are prescribed. It is best for the mother to consult her gynaecologist before taking this. Azithromycin, another drug that is given during Covid infection is relatively safe for pregnant women. Other than Vitamin D and Zinc supplements, a pregnant mother should always consult her gynaecologist before attempting to take any medications.

Can Covid-19 affect women with PCOS/PCOD

differently?

There is absolutely no co-relation between Covid

and PCOD.

What are some other tips you could give to women quarantining at home?

Patients who are Covid positive with mild symptoms are being asked to home quarantine. They are prescribed vitamin supplements, steam inhalation and betadine gargles. Although rest is important, there should be some movement as well. They need to ambulate by walking inside their rooms. Blood clotting risk increases in Covid and pregnancy is also a thrombotic condition, hence ambulation is important. A pregnant mother needs to hydrate herself well, as the baby receives blood from the mother. If the patient is in her advanced stage of gestation, the baby’s movements should be monitored regularly in consultation with the gynaecologist.

(The author is a senior consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist.)