Say no to migraine

According to a study published in the Journal of Headache and Pain, people who often experience migraine are more likely to develop a headache during winters. A drop in temperatures resulting from extremely cold climates can cause several imbalances in the human brain giving rise to migraine in the odd hours. People experience varying intensities of headache that is accompanied by nausea and sensitivity to sound and light. Migraine can also be triggered by seasonal changes, fluctuating hormone levels, stress and certain food and drinks. People suffer frequently from migraines during winters because:

Sensitive people can easily perceive the sudden dip in temperatures during winters between morning, afternoon, and evening. Hence, they suffer from migraines as they are easily affected by these dips in temperatures.

Headaches are more common in winters as cold weather and shorter days alter barometer pressure which further alters internal blood pressure in the body that leads to migraines.

The chilly winds in winters can also constrict nerves and blood vessels in the blood leading to a headache.

Being exposed to certain allergens during winters can trigger migraines. Lack of ventilation during the winter months is well known to increase the presence of dust mites and other allergens that induce allergies. Nasal congestion and inflammation can cause headaches in people who are more exposed to it.

Here are five ways to deal with migraines this winter season.

Layer up and stay warm: One can keep the cold away by layering up and staying warm. To avoid cold exposure in any way possible, one can try covering their head, hands and feet. By avoiding any cold exposures, one can keep migraine triggers at bay.

Steam inhalation: Taking steam at least twice a day helps in preventing sinus and nasal congestion thereby cutting off the risk of headaches.

Avoid smoking & consumption of alcohol: The nicotine in cigarettes is the main cause of migraines, according to the National Headache Institute. It can constrict the blood vessels in the brain, resulting in decreased blood flow to the brain and surrounding tissues, which can produce a migraine episode. Alcohol also triggers migraines. Hence, one must refrain from smoking and consumption of alcohol to prevent migraines.

Dry your hair properly: During winter, a combination of damp hair and cold temperatures may increase the risk of headaches by impacting the sinuses. When the hair is wet and the weather outside is cool, it cools the brain temperatures and causes mucus to build up in the sinuses. This causes headaches, face pain, and pain behind the eyes.

Keep your homes clean and ventilated: Cleaning and ventilating the home will help in eliminating allergens. People often have a tendency to keep doors and windows closed during winters to keep the chilly winds away but this can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Migraines can be managed effectively by taking proper precautions and treatment. One can always consult a doctor if the symptoms are severe.

(The author is an ENT consultant.)