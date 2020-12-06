Non-alcoholic cocktails can still be packed with plenty of cheer. Here are two mocktails that are highly delectable to relish any time of the day.

Veg Fru Sip

This mocktail is a sip of immunity as it has carrots that are high in Vit A, antioxidants, and have digestive and immunity-boosting merits, tomatoes which are high in lycopene content, Vit C, and polyphenols while apples have a high fibre content with heart-healthy properties and are rich in Vit C and last, but not the least, gooseberries, which are a rich source of Vit C, fibre and Vit K.

Ingredients

Carrot gratings: 2 cups

Tomato cubes: 2 cups

Apple cubes: 2 cups

Gooseberry gratings: 1 tbsp

Turmeric: a pinch

Honey (optional): 1 tbsp

Method

Put the first five ingredients in a blender and grind to a smooth paste. Add ½ cup of water and grind for a minute, to get a fine puree. Add ½ cup of water and strain; Add honey. Stir well and serve. The ingredients used are a ser

ve for two. There is no need to add any spices as the natural flavours of the ingredients are highly better enjoyed without additives. If desired, you can add a pinch of cinnamon. A tender coconut may be used instead of water as value addition.

Pomegranate mojito

This is a spin on the mint-and-lime classic as it contains delicious pomegranate seeds and juice.

Ingredients

Pomegranate seeds: 3 tbsp

Mint: A big bunch

Lemon: 2, quartered, plus slices to garnish

Pomegranate juice: 1ltr

Lemonade: 500ml

Method

A day ahead, divide the pomegranate seeds between the holes in an ice cube tray, top up with water and freeze. Reserve half the mint for serving, and tear the rest into a large jug with the lime quarters. Using a rolling pin, bash the mint and lime to release the flavours. Add the pomegranate juice and lemonade. Put ice cubes in each glass, then strain over the pomegranate mix through a small sieve. Garnish with lime slices and more mint.