Non-alcoholic cocktails can still be packed with plenty of cheer. Here are two mocktails that are highly delectable to relish any time of the day.
Veg Fru Sip
This mocktail is a sip of immunity as it has carrots that are high in Vit A, antioxidants, and have digestive and immunity-boosting merits, tomatoes which are high in lycopene content, Vit C, and polyphenols while apples have a high fibre content with heart-healthy properties and are rich in Vit C and last, but not the least, gooseberries, which are a rich source of Vit C, fibre and Vit K.
Ingredients
Carrot gratings: 2 cups
Tomato cubes: 2 cups
Apple cubes: 2 cups
Gooseberry gratings: 1 tbsp
Turmeric: a pinch
Honey (optional): 1 tbsp
Method
Put the first five ingredients in a blender and grind to a smooth paste. Add ½ cup of water and grind for a minute, to get a fine puree. Add ½ cup of water and strain; Add honey. Stir well and serve. The ingredients used are a ser
ve for two. There is no need to add any spices as the natural flavours of the ingredients are highly better enjoyed without additives. If desired, you can add a pinch of cinnamon. A tender coconut may be used instead of water as value addition.
Pomegranate mojito
This is a spin on the mint-and-lime classic as it contains delicious pomegranate seeds and juice.
Ingredients
Pomegranate seeds: 3 tbsp
Mint: A big bunch
Lemon: 2, quartered, plus slices to garnish
Pomegranate juice: 1ltr
Lemonade: 500ml
Method
A day ahead, divide the pomegranate seeds between the holes in an ice cube tray, top up with water and freeze. Reserve half the mint for serving, and tear the rest into a large jug with the lime quarters. Using a rolling pin, bash the mint and lime to release the flavours. Add the pomegranate juice and lemonade. Put ice cubes in each glass, then strain over the pomegranate mix through a small sieve. Garnish with lime slices and more mint.