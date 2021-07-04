Sit tall & swing it right

These easy chair exercises will help improve circulation which in turn will help in toning, reducing fatigue, and lessening cramps. To increase the intensity a Thera-band can be used. These exercises work on the legs, hips, arms, sides, eyes, chest, shoulder and back.

Legs

Chair Marching: Lift alternate legs so that your feet lift about 2 inches from the floor and swing your arms forwards and back at a speed that is comfortable for you. Imagine you are marching along at a brisk pace. Continue for about 20–30 seconds

Hamstring (Back of thigh) stretch: First, check your posture. Sitting forward on your chair. Pull one leg straight. Push your feet inwards and count for 30 seconds. Alternate with the other leg.

Chair circle: Pull one leg up while sitting. Stretch your feet in and make big round circles. Count till 30. Repeat with the other leg.

Hips

Squeeze hips: Hold for 30 seconds, then release. Do three to five sets of 10 to 20 repetitions.



Chair squat: Using the chair. Sit and stand. Count till 30. While sitting, squeeze your glutes/hip.

Inversion: Tighten your leg muscle and then open and close the leg. Count till 30. For the hard level, pull yourself up a bit from the chair.

Arms

Rowing: Join your hands and reach out in front and pull your arms back to one side and then the other. Imagine you are paddling a canoe down the river. Continue for about 20–30 seconds.

Waist twists

Slowly turn your upper body and head to one side and gently look behind you. Return to the centre (pause for a second to check your posture) and repeat on the other side. Repeat 4-5 times on each side.

Back of arm (triceps) stretch: Place one hand on your shoulder. Using the other hand ease the elbow upwards and allow your hand to slide down your back. Do once on each arm and hold for about 6–8 seconds.

Forearm stretch down: Hold your right arm out in front of you, fingers pointing down, hand facing out. Then pull your left hand down to feel your right forearm and/or wrist stretched. Repeat for the left arm.

This exercise can be repeated by stretching the forearm upwards. Other arm exercises include rotating fingers; wrist forearm stretch; arms across chest; ceiling stretch; lean back.

Eyes

Blink: To relax and moisten your eyes, close and open them numerous times. Hold the position for two seconds.

Sides

Side stretch: Hold onto the chair with one hand and reach up towards the ceiling with the other. Try to lift up as much as you can. Then try to reach a little further over your head. Imagine you are trying to reach something from a high cupboard that is just out of your reach. Do once on each arm and hold for about 6–8 seconds.

Chest

Chest stretch: Holding on towards the back of the chair with both hands, squeeze your shoulders together whilst keeping your back straight.

Shoulder squeeze: Pull your shoulder up, hold for 10 seconds and drop. Repeat this for 30 seconds. Try these for a good stretch while WFH.

