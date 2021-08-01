The skin is the largest and most essential organ in the human body. It protects the body’s other critical organs, bones, muscles, ligaments, and nerves. The skin keeps everything together and is made up of a variety of tissues, each of which has a specific purpose.

“Companies can use nearly any ingredient they want,” according to the Environmental Working Group’s website. Practically any substance that we may use on our skin, some of which are extremely harmful to our health, can be used in a formula. The things we put on our bodies have a beneficial or negative impact on our health and overall well-being. It only makes sense to be extra cautious about what we apply to our skin.

Here are few common mistakes we make that might be harmful to our skin:

Before we buy a skincare product most of us have the habit of sniffing the product to see if it smells good and if it does, we buy it. Skincare products with a fragrance are a big no! Not only are fragrances not good for your skin but they can also cause irritation and could be a cause for contracting dermatitis, an inflamed skin condition.

Ever wondered how your packet of chips and juice can last that long without getting spoilt? It is because of the preservatives in it. Preservatives are substances that help to delay or stop the growth of bacteria. Parabens are a class of compounds that are used as preservatives in skincare products to help them last longer. Parabens may also disrupt hormone production by acting as a doppelganger for estrogen, a hormone that is essential for women’s reproductive health. Your body may begin to create less estrogen as a result of this.

Having alcohol content in your skincare product can affect your skin negatively. Alcohol in skincare damages your skin’s protective layer depleting nutrients that are essential for healthy skin and exacerbates oily skin.

Look out for labels on your products. Many cosmetic companies have marketed themselves as “clean beauty’ or ‘non-toxic’.

Formaldehyde is another chemical preservative used in cosmetics to prevent bacterial growth. Formaldehyde is a human carcinogen, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer. This means that if you are exposed to it at significant levels over an extended period of time, you may be at risk of getting cancer. Most skincare products, on the other hand, contain such minuscule levels of formaldehyde that many manufacturers do not consider it a problem. However, try to avoid formaldehyde.

It is always good to know a list of toxic ingredients that shouldn’t go on your skin. Although, it is hard to remember all the toxic ingredients, try remembering the top five or 10 toxic ingredients to stay away from. So, the next time you buy a product make sure you look through the ingredients.

While inspecting cosmetic chemicals can be challenging, it is not impossible. Toxic components should be regarded seriously because they represent some health hazards.

The legal ban on harmful substances only covers a few dozen poisons hence learning how to evaluate compounds in cosmetics is a crucial skill to have.

(The author is the director of an Italy-based skincare company.)