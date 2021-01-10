Sluggish no more

You are what you eat. A strong immune system helps an individual to stay healthy. It boosts an individual’s immunity and helps them to fight infection. Eating a balanced diet, getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, and taking other precautions are important for your overall health and wellness.

The job of the immune system is to protect the body against disease-causing microorganisms. For people on dialysis, fatigue and low energy is a common symptom. They have to go through regular hemodialysis sessions which can increase the risk of getting infected. They often feel tired and sluggish due to many factors, including the kind of food habits as following a strict renal diet is essential. It is important for them to eat the right amount of calories spread throughout the day so they can have the energy just when they need it.

In order to get enough energy from kidney-friendly foods, dialysis patients must include foods rich in carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. They must consume a healthy diet in order to boost their immunity and keep themselves healthy, both physically and mentally.

Five ways to boost the immune system:

Keep a check on your Vitamins: Vitamin D is considered to be the most important vitamin to boost your immunity. People undergoing dialysis don’t have enough of this vitamin. Hence, it is recommended to consult a doctor and take the prescribed amount of Vit D.

Exercise regularly: Regular exercise helps in lowering the risk of developing any infection along with other diseases such as obesity, Type-2 diabetes, and similar ailments. It also helps in releasing endorphins from the body and making it a great way to manage stress. One should be doing strength training at least twice a week, a moderate-intensity aerobic exercise like walking or jogging 30 mins daily for better results.

Sleep cycle: Get an adequate amount of sleep each night. Insufficient sleep increases inflammation and lowers your ability to fight infection. It is advisable to sleep seven to eight hours every night.

Keep chronic conditions under control: Chronic conditions like asthma, heart disease, kidney ailments, diabetes can affect the immune system and increase the risk of infections. In order to keep them under control, one should follow strict medications, visit the doctor, and form healthy habits that keep your symptoms at bay.

Balance your hormones: Hormones play an integral role in overall health. Hormones like estrogen and testosterone are crucial to your health and should be balanced in order to avoid any further complications.

(The author is a consultant nephrologist.)