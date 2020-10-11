Smart workouts

If you have taken the plunge, and have managed to carve out that treasured fitness hour at home, fine-tune your desired results by maximising on calorie burn and minimising the risk of injury.

Health coach, holistic nutritionist and fitness expert Pooja Bhargava believes that setting the pace is crucial. “Follow a schedule. Remember, all physical activities require energy. The more you move, the more you burn. But consistency and discipline are the key. Working out from home can be a little overwhelming at times, as you are simultaneously trying to fulfil other commitments. Set aside a particular time for your workouts.”

Gear up

Wear the proper gear for support while you leap into your power yoga class, practise pilates or pursue your independent exercise regimen. While all of us have been chuckling at memes that celebrate the shunning of the bra while working from home, wearing a bra is vital to hold you in place snugly and safely especially as you get into your stretches and jumps. “Sports bras for women and tights for men are non-negotiable else chafing can derail your workout schedule,” says Pooja.

Assess the area

Homes are short on inches and with family members constantly hovering in the space, allocating an area for exercise becomes slightly tough. “Assess your space,” says fitness expert Meenakshi Mohanty. “Ensure you have sufficient area, bereft of obstacles, and with adequate lighting and ventilation. Wear correct footwear for a proper floor grip to eliminate any chances of slipping and hurting yourself.” It is a good idea to ascertain the flooring in this area.

“Aerobics, kickboxing, Zumba, skipping…can be harsh on your knees and back especially if the flooring is hard. If you do not have a wooden flooring at home, try cushioning the workout area with two yoga mats and continue these activities thereafter,” advises Pooja.

Cue in right

Most of us sign into our power yoga class a few minutes late, to skip the boring warm-up. Blame sheer laziness or last-minute chores. But the warm-up and cool-down are two vital parts of your workout routine. Too important to miss. Says Meenakshi, “Always warm-up and cool down to reduce the risk of injury. This should include 10-15 mins of dynamic, low-intensity movements that increase your heart rate and makes you sweat. Post-warm-up, remember to stretch, as it helps prepare your muscles and joints for movement. After your workout, you should do 5-10 mins of low-intensity movement to prevent muscle soreness and bring down your heart rate. Be sure to stretch your body completely.”

Hold your horses

A muscle pull, a menstrual cramp, a major chore…we do end up missing sessions here and there. “Steer clear of overindulgence. Missing a day’s workout and trying to zealously overdo the following day is a bad idea as you can bring in excess wear and tear in the muscles,” says Pooja. “Follow your circadian rhythm to pack in adequate sleep that is essential for muscle growth and recovery, weight control, metabolism and mental health,” adds Meenakshi.

Daily intake

With niggling deficiencies making their way to the fore, remember to toss in your calcium and multivitamins to stay on track. “Stay hydrated. Drink water before, during and after any type of workout to avoid cramps, fatigue and other cognitive issues. Skip sugar and caffeine-laced drinks as they can lead to dehydration,” advises Meenakshi. “Never work out on an empty stomach. Have a glass of juice in the morning or a meal that contains protein and slow-burning carbohydrates, such as a piece of whole-grain toast with peanut butter at least an hour or two hours before a workout. Also, post-workout, don’t forget to eat something that contains carbohydrates and protein to help with muscle recovery.”

Try these

If you are someone who does not wish to get tied down to one regimen but want to switch activities to pump up your energy, try these variants:

Jumping jacks: A good cardio exercise, it targets the whole body.

Cross crunches: It’s good for working out abs and the oblique muscles.

Squats: It helps you get in better shape when included in a daily workout plan as it strengthens the lower body muscles and can be done in many variations.

High knees: It helps you work on your inner thighs and outer hip areas and is a good belly fat burning exercise too!