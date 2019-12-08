Doha, the capital of one of the top richest countries in the world might have a good reputation for sprawling malls with everything, and high-end outlets, but when it comes to the matter of experiencing local flavours and incredible deals nothing can beat Souq Waqif.

No matter how many times I visit, this place never fails to captivate me. It’s just enchanting, and each time I just pick my camera and go to explore the depths of this vibrant and buzzing area, there’s more to soak in.

Standing market

Souq Waqif, which means ‘the standing market,’ is a must-see and explore, and a major tourist attraction in its own right. There’s an interesting fact or two to know behind the origin of its name. Before the 1970s, the waters from the sea wrapped around the entrance of the souq, where traders mostly arrived by boats and camels. So the vendors had to stand to sell their goods from the makeshift stalls, as the market was often flooded. From this heritage, the historical place derived its present name ‘Waqif’, which means standing in Arabic.

With a regular trickle of new eat-outs opening up along its main walking street, it’s the spot for an affordable and quick bite. Come weekend nights, people throng the place to watch football on the screens, enjoying a puff or two of shisha, a unique Qatari experience on its own. The fun of visiting this traditional place is getting lost strolling the labyrinth-like alleyways looking for something good and finding all the random better snippets any ‘standing market’ has to offer.

Mix of history & tradition

Constructed on an ancient market place, the area remains the social heart of Doha. Several centuries ago, Bedouins brought their livestock and their products here to trade for essential goods. The authorities have brilliantly rebuilt the entire market area to look like a part of the souq of the bygone era, using the most amazing and completely non-toxic building material, mud.

While the walls of the shops with roughly rendered mud give that rustic and local look, the exposed timber beams give that authentic and a beautiful sight of original Qatari buildings to behold. Had we not known that the market was rebuilt in the recent past, we would feel like we had stepped back in time, strolling through the alleys stuffed with spices, fabric, traditional crafts, and other trinkets.

However, with flourishing prosperity and the advent of big air-conditioned shopping malls, the country started to embrace the new, pushing Souq Waqif to take a back step. Adding to the woes, much of the market was destroyed in a fire in 2003. Luckily, the authorities undertook a massive restoration programme that has given a new lease to the traditional market. The attempt has been so successful that the souq is growing ever since to house new, old alleyways. In spite of the ongoing renovation, the business of the souq is unrelenting and the place continues to remain one of the most traditional markets in the region.

Shoppers’ delight

This is a shopping paradise as we can buy not only food but also Qatari national dress, including the intricately embroidered bukhnoq (girl’s head covering), a variety of spices, Arabic sweets, gold other metallic jewellery, pearls, perfumes and oud, incense holders, decadent gold and silver tea kettles, ornate painted wooden boxes, children’s shoes and clothes, cloth materials, and antiques to name a few. But just be ready for a bargaining culture just like most markets.

It’s so much fun and insightful to visit some shops that are like small museums in their own way, displaying artefacts like swords and shipping memorabilia, and antique jewellery from around the Arab world.

Women love this market as a section, popular as Gold Souq, has several smaller shops dotted in the alleys offering a wide range of jewellery suiting the budget of each customer.

Different types of perfumes linger as we pass by the alleys and it is the Arabian fragrance that catches one’s attention. Although oud, a special wood that is burned for its smell, is possibly a little too strong for outsiders, locals can’t get enough of it. Bakhoor, the wooden chip submerged according to the individual preference in essential oils like sandalwood, musk, rose oils, are found in abundance along with the traditional incense burner known as mabkhara.

The place can throw more surprises as we start exploring more. There’s a section for animal lovers where vendors sell birds like pigeons, doves, chicken, and animals, like cats, dogs, rabbits, tortoises, and others. A separate section, famously known as Falcon Souq, houses the best falcons, while a nearby stable houses Arabian horses and a pen of camels. Visiting these sections not only gives one a feel of the local culture, but also of their history.

A place for foodies

A majority of locals and outsiders know that the souq is not only a bustling cultural hub with lots of shopping but also of affordable eat outs. Most of the cafes and outlets selling food, unlike other shops, are open throughout the day. The eateries here do not serve alcohol. But grabbing a traditional and tasty meal along with tea, coffee, soda, juice, or water is just as delightful. Though the cuisine is heavily influenced by Lebanon and Morocco, there are variations for a perfect night out.

Cherish the place

Being the most popular stop with locals and tourists alike, this is a great place to be if you are looking for some unique souvenirs to decorate your home. From pashmina shawls to salt and pepper shakers that are shaped like a couple in the Qatari national dress, anything and everything is available here. Though all the shops are open all day, most of them close at noon and open only after 4 in the evening. So, you don’t have to strut the market in your high heels, unless you want to, but just be cautious of the cobbled streets. Last but not least, one doesn’t need to buy things here to cherish them. Just sauntering around the alleyways would definitely make your day.