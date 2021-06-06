Stop cheating on your future with your past

Hey there!

I have a boyfriend who adores me deeply and is also very loyal to me. But his previous relationships and flings (including physical) are quite many which is very unlike me. He being his honest self, shares everything from his past with me. These facts bother me a lot and make me brood over it all day. I feel jealous, insecure, irritated and disgusted about them. They also make me question if he is the right one and at times, even if he is serious about me. How can I make myself feel better?

Kia

Hey Kia,

You seem unable to get past his past. As you grow older, you will realise that people are a sum of their histories. Past mistakes are sometimes stepping stones for present futures. Perhaps, he is so loving and honest because of all the wild oats he has sown. Someone with a more pristine history may have a sordid future. As the saying goes, the past is in your head; the future is in your hands. So, understand that this problem is yours, not his and stop cheating on your future because of his past.

Hi Saheli,

Is chest hair a sign of masculinity? All my friends have it but I don’t. They make fun of me saying I’m not a real man and I’ll never get a girlfriend.

Vidur

Hi Vidur,

Planet of the Apes is out of fashion. Do you think razor companies would be making so much money if only ‘real men’ had body hair? Being follicle-free is the best a man can get. Your friends are probably teasing you because they know you are sensitive. Enjoy being chikna, it’s what some chicks lurve.