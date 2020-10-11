Stress on healing

As coronavirus cases continue to spike across the country, there’s another public health crisis — depletion of the mental health — which is rearing its ugly head. It can be seen as a new danger that may perhaps unleash more devastating effects than the virus itself. Depression is a common illness worldwide, with more than 259 million cases. And currently, the spread of Covid-19 leaves people feeling out of control, which is uncomfortable and unnerving.

From the bygone practice as old as 100 years, alternative healing has always been a succour around. Regularly practising alternative healing can boost your self-esteem and can help you concentrate and sleep better. Accessibility to every natural space, be it untouched wilderness or natural holistic healing therapies, encourages not only the mood but also reliably boosts the nervous, endocrine, and immune systems for integrating an equivalent balance. Holistic healing which considers a plethora of “alternative medicines” is the root of all medicine. The ancient practice of this alternative healing is based on treating the body, mind, heart, and spirit as a whole. Some people also refer to it as “integrative,” or “complementary” medicine.

Here are some ways to practice alternative therapies to alleviate mental health issues:

Reiki: To begin with Reiki, you must receive an attunement from a Reiki Master & activate the energy channelling within yourself. Close your eyes and take a few rounds of deep breaths. Imagine the crown of your head opening and a stream of healing white light flowing from the top of your head, into your heart, and out through your arms and hands. Ask to be filled up where you need healing most. This way, if you’re going to offer Reiki to a loved one, you won’t be giving it to them from an empty cup. As you feel the flow of energy, continue to breathe, and if you find your mind gets busy or starts to question whether this is working, come back to your breath. It is highly advisable to practice with the help of professionals or reiki masters to achieve all the levels of reiki.

Crystal healing: Crystal healing is a pseudoscientific alternative medicine technique that uses semi-precious stones and crystals to heal an individual as a whole. Immediate and long-term relief of anxiety and depression is possible by wearing the following therapeutic crystals — Rhodonite, Rose Quartz, Mother of Pearl, Carnelian, Citrine, Amethyst. Black Tourmaline is another gem that is helpful for chronic stress, anxiety and depression.

Aromatherapy: Aromatherapy is thought to work by stimulating smell receptors in the nose, which then sends messages through the nervous system to the limbic system — the part of the brain that controls emotions. Essential oils used in aromatherapy are typically extracted from various parts of plants and then distilled. The highly concentrated oils may be inhaled directly or indirectly or applied to the skin through massage, lotions or bath salts. You can also use diffusers to reduce anxiety and promote peace of the body and mind. It creates a calming effect in your home and also sets a positive atmosphere.

Bach flower remedies: A complementary treatment that is used for emotional problems and pain. They’re made out of watered-down extracts from the flowers of plants. The idea behind Bach flower remedies is similar to homoeopathy. But they use fewer materials and don’t work directly on physical symptoms, but instead on the emotions. Select a specific flower remedy according to the emotional issue or issues at the root of your problem. You might choose one remedy and then mix several together. Rescue remedy combinations can be used for panic attacks. It is easily available on online stores.

Hypnotherapy: A hypnotherapist is merely a guide or facilitator. He/she cannot do anything against your will. In fact, during a hypnotic session, you are completely aware of everything going on. You are always in control. The process itself aims to alter our state of consciousness in a way that relaxes the conscious part of the mind while focusing on the subconscious part. You can relax on the bed, breathe slowly and evenly from the stomach and not from the chest and remember good things which can make you feel relaxed and very happy. It is best advised to do it with the help of a hypnosis practitioner.

Acupressure: Acupressure is an alternative medicine which is based on the concept of life energy which flows through the “meridians” in the body. If the flow of energy (also called “chi” or “qi”) is blocked at any point on a meridian, it’s thought to cause various symptoms and health conditions.

For anxiety and panic attack, touch the spot between your eyebrows with your index finger or thumb. Take slow, deep breaths and apply gentle, firm pressure in a circular motion for 5 to 9 minutes.

Homoeopathy: Homeopathy practitioners recommend aconite for intense, sudden anxiety, panic, or fear. Symptoms of this type of panic include dry skin, dry mouth, and fast heartbeat. It is best to take advice from a homoeopathic professional before starting any homoeopathic medicine.

(The author is a counsellor & healer.)