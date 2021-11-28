Supplement the D deficiency

Vitamin D is an extremely essential vitamin and those suffering from Vitamin D deficiency, often complain of experiencing general tiredness and weakness, limiting them from going about their daily functions. Taking supplements may help improve energy levels as there are relatively few foods that contain vitamin D and it is quite difficult to get this vitamin through diet alone. Vitamin D is one of the most often prescribed nutritional supplement since so many people are vulnerable to vitamin D insufficiency across the globe. A number of variables may affect how effective the medication is for you, such as when and how you take it each day. Taking vitamin D at the right time of the day may have a significant impact on how well it is absorbed and how effective it is. As a hormone, vitamin D differs from other vitamins because your skin produces it when exposed to sunshine. Vitamin D is crucial to your health since studies have shown that it may have a role in immunological function, bone health, cancer prevention, and more. There are just a few dietary options that can satisfy your vitamin D requirements if you don’t spend a lot of time outside. The risk of vitamin D insufficiency is significantly greater among the elderly, those with a darker complexion, those who are obese, and those who reside in places with low sunshine. Vitamin D deficiency affects 70% to 90% of Indians, according to research. A simple and efficient strategy to ensure that you’re getting enough vitamin D is to take a supplement.

Is there increased absorption when combined with meals?

In order to get the most out of your vitamin D supplement, you need to consume foods that are rich in fat, such as oily fish or nuts. As a result, vitamin D pills should be taken with a meal in order to maximise absorption. After only 2–3 months of taking vitamin D with the main meal of the day, vitamin D blood levels jumped by roughly 50%, according to research. Another research found that supplementing with vitamin D after a high-fat meal boosted vitamin D blood levels by 32% after 12 hours, compared to a fat-free meal. Nutritional fats like avocados and full-fat dairy products, as well as eggs, nuts, and seeds, may help your body absorb vitamin D more effectively.

Is it better to make it a part of your morning routine?

Many individuals choose to begin their day with supplements such as vitamin D. There are several reasons why it’s more convenient and simpler to remember to take your vitamins in the morning than at other times. For those taking many supplements, this is particularly relevant since it may be difficult to scatter them all through the day, especially if you are taking various medicines. That’s why you may want to start taking your vitamin D pill with a nutritious meal every morning.

Late-day use may interfere with sleep: Myth or fact?

Vitamin D levels have been linked to a person’s ability to have a good night’s sleep. Lack of vitamin D has been linked to a greater incidence of sleep disorders, a worse level of sleep quality and an overall shorter sleep time, according to various research. On the other hand, another research found that increased vitamin D levels were associated with decreased melatonin levels in persons with multiple sclerosis. Melatonin is the hormone that regulates your sleep cycle. At night, consuming vitamin D has been reported to interfere with the generation of melatonin which has been linked to worse sleep quality. However, there is presently no scientific evidence to support the idea that taking vitamin D supplements at night might impact sleep. It may be wise to explore and discover what performs better for you before there are any studies to back it up.

(The author is an academician.)