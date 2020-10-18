Surrounded by selfish people? Become a shellfish

Hi Saheli,

I lost my mother a few years ago. I do all the work at home, including cooking and cleaning. I want to get married but my father says that I am too young to think of such things. I’ll turn 30 next year. I think my father isn’t getting me married because of the housework. He doesn’t even know how to cook. Please help.

Ritika

Hi Ritika,

Condolences on your loss. To cook or not to cook, dad is the question. Why don’t you do something? Don’t depend on anybody. Register on Shaadi websites — see if your Mr Right is out there — make sure he has a cook. Then approach your dad. By hook or cook, get yourself married.

Dear Saheli,

I feel that most of the time I’m surrounded by selfish people. Please can you throw a light on this.

Pruthvi

Dear Pruthvi,

Welcome to the world. Yes, everything is selfish. There is a school of thought which thinks even charity is selfish — the ‘I’ rules. You can’t do anything about it. What I would recommend is be selfish — but be so in a generous, decent, polite way. I also think you may be extra sensitive. So while being me-oriented, develop a thick skin and become a shellfish — so that the world’s selfishness bounces off you.

Hi Saheli,

My boyfriend proposed and I

accepted but the diamond he gave me is too small. Should I tell him?

Sara

Hi Sara,

Is your boyfriend your rock in good times and bad times? Do your eyes sparkle when you think about him? Is his character flawless? If you’ve answered yes, then he is your diamond. Don’t put a value to his love and buy your own big, fat solitaire. A man buying you jewellery is so yesterday!

Saheliji,

I have a big problem. Four years ago, I broke-up with my then girlfriend because she was cheating on me. I got married after that. Two years ago my ex-girlfriend got in touch with me and we began chatting — now I am having an affair with her. My wife is a nice person and doesn’t know anything about this. I think I am in love with both of them. What should I do?

Anmol

Dear Anmol,

Chatting se cheating. She cheats, you cheat — maybe you are truly made for each other. I feel sorry for your wife (unless, of course, she is cheating too). Is your ex-girlfriend-now in an affair with you because of the thrill of cheating? If you decide to go back to her, will she become a cheetah again? I would say, stick with your wife — dump the cheater (including the one within).