Swipe right for Mr Right!

Dear Saheli,

I am 23 and have not dated any guy till date. All the good ones are taken and the ones who like me are not good. I feel like I am missing out on a lot and crave a boyfriend. I haven’t even had my first kiss and other firsts. I’m scared I will be single forever!

Aditi

Dear Aditi,

It’s better to be single wishing you were a couple than being a couple wishing you were single. Singlehood is about freedom, fun, and fantasy. Why are you limiting your search to those around you? Thanks to technology, the whole world is at your feet and one of them there is holding that elusive ring on bended knee. So get on all those dating platforms and start swiping right, right, right for Mr Right.

Hi SexiSaheli,

My neighbour and I are very good friends. From my terrace, I can see his bedroom window. A month ago, I saw him making out with another friend of ours. When I asked him casually if he was gay he denied it. I feel bad that he doesn’t trust me enough to tell me his truth.

Sameer

Dear Sameer,

Your boy-friend has a boyfriend? How sweet. Maybe he lied to you because he is still exploring where his sexuality lies. As they say, if two guys are kissing you can be sure that one of them is gay. So let’s get one thing straight — men/women/ others — who he lies with is his business. Allow him the right to be secretive, happy, and gay. And please gift him some curtains.

Hi Saheli,

My daughter is 24 and is always talking about marriage and saying that she wants to get married. I am tired of her childish behaviour. I feel she should get a job first and then think about marriage. I don’t know how to make her behave like an adult.

Concerned Father

Dear Concerned Father,

Boy oh boy, some girls would kill to have a father like you. While they are battling patriarchy in their homes you are fighting for your daughter’s emancipation. Well done! However, if your daughter wants to get wed, perhaps, you should be led in that direction. Why don’t you find her a boy who is a bit like you… someone who wants the best for the women in his life? Someone who believes a woman should be powerful, independent, and a true equal? If you don’t, the danger is she may choose a person with regressive values and you’d hate to see that. Remember, there are many ways to reach an end goal, and perhaps the time has come for you to find a new route.