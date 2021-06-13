Take a spin

Spinning is one of the most popular cardio workouts in North America, Latin America, Europe and other parts of Asia. Rhythm-based spinning acts as a complete workout for the body. It keeps you energised throughout the day and keeps the mind focused. And all you have to do is ride a bicycle. Spinning gained popularity in the 1980s and 90s. What began as part of disco videos and chick flicks, this high-octane indoor group cycling workout, pumped with upbeat music and trainers guiding the class with motivational liners is a vision that remains with most of us. So why is everyone taking to spinning?

A drastic increase in the popularity of spinning is due to the tremendous physical and mental benefits that it offers. Apart from leaving you feeling energetic and motivated post the ride, this workout has a great impact on our mind and mental well-being.

Exercise releases endorphins, the benefits of which are known to everyone. Regular exercise biologically reduces stress, calms the mind and improves physical and mental health. It builds endurance which keeps cortisol levels in check and helps you bounce back better from physical and mental stressors from your day-to-day life. Exercise is the physical aspect that keeps our mind and bodies healthy.

Now delving a little deeper into the corresponding mind-body connect and the state of flow, we are already aware of the power of the mind and how our current mental states govern most of the decisions and how we perceive our life experiences. Theoretically, it has been shown that our moods and emotions set the tone for the functioning of our body’s physiology and ecosystem.

“The brain and the peripheral nervous system, the endocrine and the immune systems and all the organs of the body and emotional responses we have share a chemical language and are constantly communicating with each other,” believes Dr James Gordon, founder of The Centre for Mind Body Medicine. This implies that each of the mental states that we experience — thoughts, emotions, feelings, beliefs, belief systems and attitude have physiology associated with it — a positive or negative cause-effect felt by the body and played out by it. The structure and physics of our bodies are rooted in their chemistry.

Yoga is one form of MBT (mind-body therapy) exercise that enables you to become aware of this mind and body connect. This ancient Indian practise recognises this intelligence within our bodies. In fact, the mindset you are encouraged to embody by bringing your awareness to the space within your body, your breath work, your energy centres and also to any discomforts in your body; essentially shutting the outside world and listening to your body is quintessential to a successful yoga session.

More cultures, people and in fact science has recognised this connect enabling this embodiment through various practices. Interesting variations of regular forms of working out are sprouting across the world of which some of the most popular are uptakes on spinning. Some brands have created a variation of spinning which recognises this philosophy. And while yoga is slow and purposeful, spinning is said to be energised and powerful yet purposeful.

Modern spin classes are designed to combine the natural endorphin release from exercise with a focused and motivated, inwardly directed journey throughout the energy fuelled 45-minute class. This variation of spinning or rhythm riding is touted to be an immersive multi-sensory experience and the best way to spend quality time with yourself. The effect is created rather right from the ambience. Heart thumping music and choreography is combined with trained guidance to enable an inward journey. The dimmed lights further this effect. Spinners are encouraged to pay attention not just to the bodies but also to relationships, wants, needs and also reflect back on present-day reality. It is essentially introspection coupled with focused action and emotion to create a state of flow.

If we are to believe that the current pandemic is a call for us to slow down and introspect, it now becomes more important that we channel our thoughts and emotions constructively. Spinning might be worth exploring as it seems to be a way to combine cardio and strength workouts in a holistic manner for not just the body as it also syncs the mind through constructive introspection.

(The author is the co-founder of an indoor cycling studio.)