Take heart

Regular exercise helps prevent and/or treat many physical and mental health conditions by improving the functioning of numerous physiological systems. These benefits have been demonstrated across the lifespan. Some of the benefits of fitness on your physical health include better cardiovascular function, reduced risk of heart disease, diabetes, blood pressure, stroke, and cancer. In addition, exercise reduces stress and improves sleep, boosts energy levels, concentration, focus, and productivity, helps improve brain function and memory, mitigates symptoms of depression and anxiety, lifts your mood, enhancing feelings of happiness and calm. Exercise also strengthens immunity.

Individuals who are physically fit and regularly exercise to a moderate degree have reduced markers of low-grade inflammation, more robust immune responses to vaccines, enhanced immunosurveillance, and a reduced risk of illness. Regular, moderate exercise of up to 45 minutes a day has beneficial effects on immune defences.

Due to Covid-19 and the new normal of work from home, screen time has increased, there are complaints of disrupted sleep patterns, weight gain, and reduced physical fitness. Experts are warning that this sudden change of behaviour towards a more sedentary lifestyle is putting our health at risk. To date, no data is available whether the level of physical fitness specifically affects the progress of Covid-19 infections. It is, however, well documented that people with co-existing conditions like cardiovascular disease, hypertension, obesity, cancer etc., are at an increased risk of more severe consequences following Covid–19 infections. Since exercise has beneficial effects on chronic health conditions as well as immunity, it seems reasonable to assume that exercise has benefits in the context of the Covid–19 pandemic also.

For people not used to regular exercise, an exercise programme should start at low intensities for short durations and progress slowly to more intense physical activities or exercise periods of longer durations.

Covid-19 has numerous direct and indirect effects on the heart and the cardiovascular system. Covid-19 infection increases the risk of cardiac damage and cardiac death during exercise and the increased risk may extend into the post-infection time period. As such, it is generally recommended to avoid exercise training during active infection.

However, patients with pre-existing cardiac disease who are potentially at higher risk of complications with Covid-19 (e.g. hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, left ventricular systolic dysfunction, atherosclerotic heart disease) may require additional testing and risk assessment prior to a return to regular exercise levels.

(The author is a consultant cardiologist in Bengaluru.)