Take my bread away...

Post-Covid, bread has become a pantry staple in most of our homes. Bread is the most widely consumed food globally with at least more than 100 types of bread available from across the globe. If we explore the different types of bread, we will be pleasantly surprised at the wide range of bread one can enjoy. We often only look at Indian flatbread in India and do not consider anything beyond white bread. While how you eat your bread and the type of bread you choose matter, bread does come with various health benefits. Different bread types contain varying amounts of fibre, and this is an essential nutrient one needs every day. When our body consumes food rich in fibre, it breaks down the food and makes us feel full. Some types of fibre can even help in weight loss. Also, food rich in fibre has a low glycemic index that helps reduce blood sugar spikes after meals high in carbohydrates. Bread made with oats and barley is much healthier than whole wheat bread. They contain insoluble fibres that can help lower blood sugars and cholesterol levels.

Our bodies house beneficial bacteria known as probiotics that protect our digestive system and bodies from harmful bacteria. Probiotics love food rich in carbohydrates and fibres as it provides them with prebiotics that it consumes. Since bread is rich in carbohydrates and fibre, it contains prebiotics, hence a good food for our body. Bread contains proteins that help our body maintain bone health, increase muscle mass, and reduce appetite. We can also enrich our bread with micronutrients like iron and calcium. So the next time you eat your bread, eat it with a guilt-free spirit as bread is indeed good for you if you choose the right bread and eat it in moderation. Balancing what you put on your bread and considering what else you eat in the day will help you get the most benefits from bread.

(The writer is the author of the cookbook Manna: Your Guide to Indian & Continental Cooking which is a result of her culinary journey during which she documented some of the most sought-after heritage recipes of India and elsewhere.)

Pumpkin bread

This is one recipe that I picked up from my mother-in-law and I adore the fact that it has the unassuming pumpkin and subtle hints of cinnamon that give this an eclectic touch. This recipe is simple and has whole wheat and cinnamon in it that adds an extra flavour to this delicious bread. This bread is a much healthier option when compared to all-purpose flour. I never imagined that whole wheat pumpkin bread would taste this good. The bread is more of a snack, and my kids love this bread. Enjoy it with your cup of coffee or tea!



Ingredients

Wheat flour: 180 grams (1 1/2 cups)

Baking powder: 1 tsp

Baking soda: 1/2 tsp

Pumpkin puree: 1 cup (steamed pumpkin)

Jaggery powder or brown sugar: 1/2 cup

Cinnamon powder: 1 1/2 tsp

Ginger powder or freshly grated ginger: 1/2 tsp

Nutmeg and clove powder: 1/8 tsp

Salt: 1/4 tsp

Lemon juice or vinegar: 1 tbsp

Coconut oil/ cooking oil: 1/4 cup

Milk: 1/4 cup (if needed add more)

Chopped nuts

Eggs: 2



Method

Preheat the oven at 180 degrees C for 20 mins. Prepare the loaf pan by greasing it and placing the parchment paper. In a bowl, beat the eggs and add oil, pumpkin puree, lemon juice, and vinegar. Whisk the above mixture well. Stir in the milk.

In another bowl, combine wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon powder, clove powder, nutmeg, salt, ginger powder, and jaggery powder. Mix the dry ingredients well or sieve them thrice. Add the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients, fold them gently.

Avoid stirring the mixture too much. If the batter is too thin, add extra milk and fold it. Now, add the chopped nuts and gently fold them.

Transfer the mixture into the prepared tin and tap it lightly to remove the air bubbles. Place the pan in the preheated oven and bake it for 50-60 mins. Remove the bread from the oven. Demould the bread from the pan. Check if the bread is baked well by tapping the bread at the base. If you hear a hollow sound, then the bread is cooked. Once the bread is completely cooled down, slice and serve.

(Recipe courtesy Anitha Thomas.)

