The curious case of cabbage

Cabbage is a leafy green, red, purple or white biennial vegetable that grows annually. This cruciferous vegetable belongs to the brassica family and is round or oval in shape. It is closely related to broccoli, the cauliflower family. It is widely used throughout the world and can be prepared in several ways. It can be

included as either a cooked or raw part of many salads and also in soups and stews. Cabbage can be a very good source of dietary fibre, calcium, magnesium and potassium. It also contains various vitamins like Vitamin C, Thiamine, Niacin and Folate. It is high in antioxidants including flavonoids, zeaxanthin, lutein, choline and beta carotene.

Health benefits of cabbage

As an antioxidant agent, it includes vitamin C and flavonoids quercetin, and apigenin. Red cabbage is full of anthocyanins. Cabbage contains sulforaphane which is a compound that helps to reduce inflammation. Components like glutamine help to accumulate a build-up of calcium-binding complexes in its leaves and also help to reduce inflammation, irritation, allergies, joint pain, fever.

Improves digestion

The fibre in cabbage helps to bulk up bowel movement and is helpful for constipation. Consumption of cabbage helps to retain water and maintain the bulkiness of the food. Components like polyphenols in cabbage reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases by reducing blood pressure and preventing platelet buildup. It helps lower cholesterol levels by binding the bile acids.

Skincare

As it contains high quantities of vitamin C, it provides photoprotection, helps in wound healing, reduces wrinkles and prevents dry skin.

Weight loss

As it is low in calories and high in fibre, it helps in weight loss. Consuming it raw or half-boiled helps to meet one’s weight loss target.

Prevents cataract

Cabbage is a rich source of beta carotene. It prevents macular degeneration and promotes good eye health and delays the formation of cataracts.

Supports brain health

Cabbage is rich in vitamin K, iodine and antioxidants like anthocyanins: these are beneficial in building immunity and brain health.

Regulates blood pressure

Higher anthocyanin intake is associated with lower arterial stiffness and central blood pressure. Potassium helps reduce elevated blood pressure, which in turn decreases the risk of heart attack and stroke.

(The author is a nutritionist.)