The dry skin itch

The most difficult skin type to look after and care for is dry skin. Be it due to age, weather conditions, dehydration or hormones, dry skin needs a lot of pampering and if not taken care of, it can lead to itchiness. So, it is better to tend to your dry skin at all times and more so during winters when we forget to drink water, become too lazy to apply moisturisers and sunscreen which can hamper the health of our skin. Here are some easy at-home remedies to treat dry and itchy skin. This one is a Korean tip: While you are taking a hot steam bath, take out 5 minutes to massage your skin in an upward motion. The steam opens your pores and massaging the skin with a cleanser will make it smooth and look young.

Here are two simple recipes to make a toner for dry skin at home:

Add warm milk to oatmeal or almonds and apply it to your face for 10-15 minutes. The milk, in combination with either of the two, will improve the texture of your skin and make it soft.

Warm a cup of milk and add a tsp of glycerine, 1¼ teaspoon bicarbonate of soda and 1⁄4 teaspoon borax till all three dissolves. Melt together in a bowl 12 tablespoons white petroleum jelly, 4 tablespoons baby oil and 1 tablespoon bee’s wax. When heated, remove from the fire. Add a few drops of rose essence and store in a jar and use on a clean face. Remove the cleanser with damp cotton.

Here’s an easy moisturiser to make at home: Mix ¾ cup of rose water, ¼ cup of glycerine, 1 teaspoon of vinegar and ¼ teaspoon of honey and keep it in a bottle. Use it regularly after cleansing.

A secret recipe for a nourishing mask that will hydrate your skin completely can be made by mashing a banana and beating in a teaspoon of salad or vegetable oil. Brush it onto the face and leave it on for 20 minutes till it dries. Then rinse it off. Use this once a week. Stop using soap with immediate effect as it dries up your skin further, use a gentle cleansing lotion or cleansing cream instead. One very basic thing to do during this season is to moisturise your skin in the morning and before going to bed to replenish it by sealing in the water below the skin surface. One important tip regarding moisturisers is to use a heavier moisturiser than the one you use in summers. Always use a hydrating gel first before applying moisturiser on the damp face. You can also use a good Vitamin E night cream as it is cream-based and keeps your skin moisturised. Try this homemade facial mask, mix ¼ cup yoghurt, 1 tablespoon honey, 1 tablespoon milk powder and 2 yeast tablets powdered. Leave on for 10 minutes and splash with cool water afterwards. Do this once a week for best results. Make your own facial oil at home using essential oils, take 1 teaspoon almond oil, add 1 drop of jasmine oil and 1 drop of patchouli oil to it, mix well and massage your face with this mixture for 15 minutes. Remember not to bathe or wash your face at least half an hour before going out, the reason being, the water that has moisturised your skin will chap it once the cold air hits it.

(The author is a beauty expert.)