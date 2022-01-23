The gutsy way to a healthy brain & belly

The pandemic years have inadvertently put health in the spotlight asking us to reassess what we know and understand the importance of good health. And reassess we should! Instead of thinking of fitness in terms of body size or body weight, instead of basking in the glory of our new fitness watches, we need to ask ourselves some really tough questions. Why are obesity, allergies, metabolic disorders, digestive issues, and mood disorders like depression and anxiety becoming more prevalent — especially in the younger population — when it was never heard of before? If you were born 60 years ago, no one, including your mother would have been sure of your survival. The chances of a newborn surviving five to six decades ago was as bleak as the future of work post-Covid for many people. Yet mothers were never known to suffer from post-natal depression. Social media and technology have connected us in ways we never imagined, but ironically, we feel more disconnected, isolated, and lonely than ever before. This isn’t mere speculation; according to a report by the World Health Organisation, India is the most depressed country in the world having the most number of cases of anxiety, and bipolar disorder.

A Lancet public health study reports that there is an alarming increase in suicide cases in India, with the country alone accounting for 28% of all suicide deaths globally in 2016. At one time, the most basic problem of survival was just having enough food on our plate; now there seems to be a new ‘superfood’ each month. Despite all the miracles they claim, the constellation of obesity, diabetes, and heart diseases is spreading like wildfire to lesser developed countries like ours. Globally, there are more obese/ overweight people than those who are malnourished — an unprecedented state for the human species. We may be living in an era with the most advanced medical technology, but our health clearly is plummeting. The biggest blunder we have done so far is to reduce the human body to a two-dimensional cause-and-effect machine that eventually gave birth to theories of eat less, move more; eat this, not that, etc. Our body-brain, the food we eat, and various elements of our lifestyle, instead interact with each other in multi-dimensions. And they also interact with the microflora within us, the trillions of microbes living inside us — called the gut microbiome. In some way or the other, up to 90% of all diseases (yes, obesity is a disease too) can be traced back to the health of the gut microbiome.

Research shows the microbiome as a potential target for the prevention or treatment of these diseases. Yet the narrative around health and/or weight loss that the media and health professionals have been building for decades has never been around the composition and workings of the gut microbiome. Had they done it, diet ‘trends’ like low carb, low fat, low calorie and others would have died a death. That’s because eating your way to a healthy microbiome is not based on deprivation, but the inclusion of a variety of foods. Eating foods that are unprocessed, wholesome, those that your family has been eating for generations help you build a diverse gut flora that can, in turn, help you with better metabolism, better immunity, better mood and yes, weight loss too. We have long believed that what we eat and how much we eat dictate our body weight and size, but when we eat our food is important too. That’s because our body responds to food differently, based on many factors, one of which is — the time we eat it. Consuming your meals at erratic hours, too late at night or eating a king-size breakfast are all ways by which the diversity and strength of gut flora can get compromised, the result of which can vary from weight gain to acne, from anxiety to hormonal imbalances and so on. One cannot build a healthy ecosystem within themselves by consuming copious amounts of yoghurt or kombucha. What is instead required is a multi-dimensional approach of sustainable, healthy habits, the three R’s — Right quality, right quantity and the right timing of food, practices that help you calm down, movement habits in day-to-day life and good sleep hygiene. Now that’s something that you cannot buy off the shelf, but rather work consistently towards. The question is, are you ready to do it?

(The author is a nutritionist and lifestyle consultant who recently published: Yuktahaar: The Belly and Brain Diet with Penguin.)