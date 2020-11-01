The heady aroma of enterprise

From dawn until twilight and long into the night, from the cradle of an infant to the silence of the grave, we are surrounded by aroma and fragrance.”

This quote surfaced into my thoughts as we were lead by the refreshing waft of lemon grass into Ms Sharmila Joshi’s ‘aroma house’ in Mahalakshmi Layout, Bengaluru. Miss Joshi is all of 76 years, but her energy and enthusiasm belies her age. “What’s the secret behind your wellbeing?” the student in me asked Ms Joshi, who, welcoming us with cooling rose water, replied immediately: “Obviously, aromas and all the eternal fragrances of Mother Nature.”

Joyful notes

Ms Joshi immediately launched into a detailed explanation about the earthy fragrance of vetiver, the oriental aroma of sandal, the luring essence of jasmine, the uplifting qualities of patchouli...one marvels at not only her knowledge of essences, but also at her joyfulness.

Ms Joshi runs ‘Swathi Aromas’, a small enterprise with a big heart that deals with a diverse array of natural essential oils, fragrances, gums, oleoresins, balms and so on. Pointing at a freshly-bottled lavender oil, Ms Joshi asked me to sense the top, middle and bottom notes of the essence. She explains that the top notes disappear fast, the middle ones slightly later, while the bottom ones last the longest. “Which is why, you should never buy a perfume, based on its top notes.”

Interestingly, she also practices aromatherapy, which is a form of alternative medicine and blends well with modern medicinal practices. The patients who visit Ms Joshi often get overwhelmed with the fragrances that assault their senses in her house-cum-clinic. “Lavender to soothe, patchouli to uplift, cinnamon to revitalise, mints for the aches, rosemary for depression, geranium for women and musk for women,” recites the 76-year-old! As many of these oils are easy to adulterate, Ms Joshi says she does not buy them; she either procures the oils directly from the producers or distills them herself. Her effort, she adds, is to make these little wonders of nature available to everyone — she offers them at reasonably low costs compared to their prices in the open market.

“Every essential oil has a fascinating history of its own — frankincense was used to embalm mummies, lavender oil was used to treat bullet wounds during the Second World War as the supply of antibiotics was limited and queens often were said to bathe in the essence of rose.” Elaborating on the dos and don’ts of using essential oils, Ms Joshi says the fragrance can be inhaled, a few drops can be put while taking a bath/shower or the oils used for massage. Your fragrance of choice can also be converted into incense; but she cautions about taking them internally.

Her understanding of these natural aromas is valuable and a rarity in the midst of cheaper chemical alternatives. She offers products ranging from pure essential oils, aroma soaps, inhalers, incense, fragrant waters, creams, lotions, value-added carrier oils, massage oils, eye drops, natural lipsticks and

so on.

“Fragrances ought to become a part of your everyday life, that is when you will begin to notice the difference in how you feel mentally as well as physically. Start your day with an essential oil like lavender; if you feel exhausted, inhale rosemary oil and if tired, wash your face and apply a few drops of rose water,” she advises and adds that unlike popular perception, essential oils and fragrances are not just for pleasure but are also for curing various ailments.

The author is a professor at the College of Horticulture, Mysuru.