The highs & lows

The risk of Covid-19 has been lurking around us for a long time now. The sudden isolation imposed on people has led to increased negligence in eating healthy and timely meals alongside keeping up with their medications. As we all know, diabetes being a lifestyle disease has no actual cure or treatment for the same. If one takes small steps towards a healthy, happy, and balanced life it can surely help a person treat diabetes with care.

Diabetic patients are easy targets of viral and lung infections. While Type 2 diabetes can cause patients to suffer from obesity which is a major risk factor for severe infection. According to the current diabetes review, Type 2 can increase the risk of infections and co-morbidities while Type 1 increases the risk of morbidity and mortality.

Diabetic patients need to be extra careful of their health during the ongoing pandemic as they suffer from a weak immune system and are prone to influenza and secondary bacterial pneumonia. Tough times like this can be anxiety-inducing calling for detailed attention while anxiety or stress is very harmful to the health of diabetic patients. Stress increases the blood sugar in our body causing serious health problems.

It is noticeable how diabetic patients are concerned about the unknown answers and what-ifs involved with diabetes in this pandemic hour. It has no cure but can surely be kept in check if we lower our insulin resistance in our body by modifying our lifestyle choices.

Here are a few solutions to ease diabetic problems and throw some light to have a healthy and sustainable life:

Choose your meals wisely: Maintaining nutrition is a balancing act. One should always know the right amount of carbohydrate intake in everyday lives to maintain a healthy blood sugar level. The everyday meal should include lots of proteins like chicken, green vegetables like broccoli, tomato, and beans, starchy vegetables like peas and sweet potatoes; fruits like apple and berries and a grains like bread, brown rice, and steel cut-oats. Alongside, a sufficient intake of water is an essential need. This will not only help diabetic patients stay hydrated but also with continuous urination, the excess insulin can be flushed out by the kidneys.

Have a workout plan: Fight those lockdown blues and high blood sugar levels with a disciplined workout routine. Pick up a workout routine that works best for you while keeping in mind the present-day condition. Never forget to carry masks when stepping out for walks. While the best option can be if one would like to indulge in yoga or meditation to keep themselves calm and stress-free.

Keep reminders on medication: Being in the middle of a lockdown can be an overwhelming experience for everyone which can make you forget your daily medication. Keep reminders and make sure you take your medicines or insulin injections regularly without fail. Also staying in touch with the doctors is a must in times of emergency need. It is not necessary to visit the clinic physically rather online sessions can be a good option for any diabetic patient.

Do not take excessive stress: Stress is something which we all cannot avoid and is a part of our everyday lives while taking excess stress can be extremely harmful to a diabetic patient’s body. Over-stress can increase the blood sugar level in our body while one can gain weight for the same too. It may also lead to the chances of having a heart attack. To avoid the same, one can choose a favourite hobby and try indulging in the same.

Monitor your blood sugar levels regularly: Buy a home testing kit and monitor your blood sugar every 15 days. If you sense any symptoms of fluctuations in your blood sugar, check every week to make sure you consult your doctor in time.

Alongside, one should also look for any possible symptoms in their everyday life like fatigue, irritation, blurred vision, frequent urination, increased thirst, and so on. Look for cuts and infections in your body and treat them accurately.

(The author is an endocrinologist.)