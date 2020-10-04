The positive vibes

Positivity is not a skill, it is a trait. It embeds into our personality and shines in the light and night alike. To pick up on this trait, one needs to have a positive mindset throughout every second of each day, whatever the situation may be. Associate yourself with positive people and go for healthy interactions. Positivity is all around us, waiting to be explored.

However, you can’t expect a bucket with holes to be ever filled no matter how long the tap runs. Similarly, apart from inhaling all the positivity, you need to shut out all the distractions and negative thoughts that are holding you down. Amidst the ongoing pandemic, it’s natural to be a little frustrated with all the suffering and lockdown. However, you need to keep your head clear and distract yourself from any looming stress.

Positivity doesn’t mean everything will turn out exactly as planned just because you are thinking straight. During your dark days, don’t wait for a ray of hope, instead, become the light yourself and illuminate the room with your presence as finding opportunity in adversity is in fact positivity. In simple words, we are surrounded by opportunities grabbing the right one will help us grow.

For us, the pandemic and lockdown have given us time to reflect upon our hobbies and interests. It has given us a chance to reconnect with our friends and family. We have learned to get things done digitally, for instance, e-learning, and online business meetings, remote working, etc. Whatever is to happen, it happens and even if nothing goes your way, you can at least extract a lesson out of it. So, it’s never a complete loss for you. We should keep doing things to keep ourselves active and be productive.

To prevent even a little loss, we are often faced with uncertainty about the decisions we need to take in our lives. If things don’t go as expected, people often give in to stress and anxiety. To cope with uncertainty, you first need to embrace it as an inevitable part of your life and learn to endure it. Keep your cool, take control of whatever you have at hand, and try to make the most of it. Concentrate on what you can do rather than what’s going on. The Covid-19 pandemic is also an unexpected event but we have now accepted it as a part of our life and adjust our actions accordingly. Even if the results don’t favour you, you have to be prepared for it and don’t give in to panic or stress.

Preparedness doesn’t mean you have to stand by the house door with a baseball bat every night waiting in case an intruder tries to break-in. It means even if you get an uninvited guest, you should keep your cool, don’t panic, and know what to do.

Relating to the pandemic, we should maintain a healthy diet, build our immunity, wear a mask when going out, and make sure to not run out of hand sanitisers. Doing so, we are not only prepared to go about our daily tasks while staying safe but we are building up resilience to the coronavirus disease as well. If unfortunately, we are to catch the disease someday, our body can respond to it in a better manner. Go with the quote, “I can be changed by what happens but I refuse to be reduced by it.”

(The author is a motivational speaker & author of ‘Coronavirus — Opportunity through Adversity’.)