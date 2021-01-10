The root of the matter

Dear Saheli,

I have two sisters who are talented and beautiful. I have no talent and I am quite ordinary. Is there a space for people like me in this world where only high achievers are valued?

Ms Ordinary

Dear Ms Ordinary,

You seem to have a talent for putting yourself down. We can’t all be stars, somebody has to clap as the celebrities walk by.

Nobody knows for sure which position is better. Each person has their own life to lead and their own happiness to find. You will find yours if you stop seeing your sisters when you look into the mirror. Value yourself and the world will value you.

Madam,

Please do not reveal my name. I am 65 years old but in love with my 45-year-old colleague. I have not revealed this fact to her. How can I approach her? Many times I’ve gifted her sarees and even visited her home. She has three children — two daughters and a son. One daughter is married and the other children are studying. How can I reveal to her that I love her?

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

Someone once said, ‘Meeting you was fate, being your friend was a choice but falling in love with you was completely out of my control.’ This sounds like your story. The only way to know is to ask her. Take her out for coffee, be respectful. Tell her even if she doesn’t reciprocate your feelings, you’ll still be her friend. After that, if she stops talking to you, don’t be surprised … but she may say yes. Hope favours the brave. More importantly, you won’t be saree that you never told her. In the end, what we regret most are the chances we never took.

Hi Saheli,

My husband is a very successful dentist and I am a homemaker. We have been married for two years. Every time he touches me, I can’t help thinking of the cavities and where his hand has been. It’s a turn-off. I haven’t told him about this. Since my marriage, I haven’t had an orgasm. Please help.

Unhappy-At-Home

Hi Unhappy-At-Home,

Tooth be told you should have thought of this before you married him. The next time you are doing it, why don’t you close your eyes and pretend he has another job like a sommelier or a lawyer. Or just pretend he is another man. Perhaps, slowly you’ll get used to his body and the thoughts of his profession will vanish. If that doesn’t work, see a sex counsellor who may help you get to the root of the problem. But first, you know the drill — start fantasising. May the floss be with you!