Tide over the wave

In the past two months, India has seen an increasing number of Covid-19 cases and deaths due to the same. With so many complications and health concerns due to Covid-19, parents are worried about their kids and want to do everything they can to protect their children from this fatal disease. The pandemic is creating unparalleled conditions for children and parents alike.

Why didn’t the first wave affect children?

Initially, when Covid-19 entered our lives, India went under lockdown and none of the institutions were open (neither offices nor schools). Children and parents were spending time at home and were not stepping out as coronavirus cases were on the rise and nobody knew much about it. As kids had not been exposed to the virus directly or indirectly (through parents) the cases regarding children with Covid-19 were very low. Everyone was taking precautions and parents were taking online consultation from doctors. These are a few reasons why the first wave did not affect kids as much.

What happened during the second wave?

The second wave hit India very suddenly and incredibly hard. Indians had let their guard down once the nation partially unlocked, as they had been cooped up in their house for a prolonged period. Everybody was planning trips and meeting their friends. Covid-19 was not over yet, it was just on a low. As people started meeting after the first unlock, the virus had started mutating. Generally, the mutation in the virus does not alter the functioning of the virus, though it does come out to be stronger or weaker than the originally known virus. And this time with its new mutation it felt like it came back stronger. We all saw people struggling to breathe and it was painful. It was not just affecting the lungs, but also other parts of the body. The virus was not just affecting the people with low immunity but also people who were healthy. With parents (age group 30-50 years) being heavily affected this time, their children were also being infected with the virus as they were in proximity. Opening of schools and going out to play/meet friends was also a big reason why children were getting affected more.

What does the third wave imply for children?

What researchers and scientists have studied is that the third wave is expected to come during the months of September or October till January. The period of September through December/January is also the season of annual flu. With flu and Covid-19, the population will need to stay extremely careful. With vaccines in the picture and over 4.2 cr people vaccinated, we do have some hope that things will be under control.

The government is trying its best to provide vaccines for the adult population and are still researching the side effects of the vaccine on children under the age of 18. There is no current evidence that the third wave will impact the children any more than it already has but it is best to safeguard ourselves.

Post-Covid complications

After the second wave, children who had contracted the virus were recovering from Covid-19 but they had other complications. The exact reason for the increased post- Covid-19 complications in children are not known but a lot of children initially were asymptomatic or had Covid-19 detected late and therefore the conditions worsened. One of the most common complications that have been reported and seen with children is MIS-C. MIS-C stands for Multi-Inflammatory System Condition. Some symptoms of MIS-C are significant abdominal pain, diarrhoea, not eating well, irritability, and inflammation of the skin and around the eyes. For some, the heart, lungs, blood vessels, kidneys even the digestive system becomes severely inflamed.

One should not take this lightly and consult a paediatrician as soon as any of these symptoms show up. There is still a lot to be learned about this inflammatory condition but if you see any of the symptoms in your child, get help fast.

Apart from MIS-C, the Kawasaki disease is something that is affecting children post-Covid-19. The symptoms of this disease are diarrhoea, high fever, rashes, and redness around the eyes. This is less common as compared to MIS-C.

Tips for parents

What parents can do to keep themselves and their children safe from Covid-19 is to follow the general safety protocols put in place by the government.

Not just physical health but mental health and stability is also very important in these times. Parents should be patient with their children.

Children do not have prior worldly experience and they do not really know how to handle such situations. Parents need to validate their child’s feelings.

Wear a mask and encourage your child (above the age of 3 years) to wear one as well. Do not put any kind of mask on an infant as they can die of suffocation.

Parents must see to it that the children are properly washing their hands whenever they touch any dirty item or surface.

Exercising is also vital for both the parent and the child, and it helps one to clear their mind.

Double masking should be followed.

Avoid touching eyes, nose, and face.

The most important tip is to get vaccinated as soon as one gets a slot as it decreases the chances of that person contracting the virus.

Parents should encourage their children to eat more healthy food and increase their intake of greens/proteins to increase their immunity.

If necessary, parents can even consult with a child psychologist and set up online sessions for the child.

