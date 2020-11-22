Una Paloma...

Little is known about the historical origin of the Paloma, the most popular tequila-based cocktail in Mexico. Some believe that it is named after La Paloma (The Dove), the popular folk song composed in the early 1860s. Even though the Paloma has not reached the same status as the Margarita, it remains very popular in grapefruit-abundant Texas.

This Mexican two-piece grapefruit and tequila drink is often seen with more complex riffs. Freshly squeezed grapefruit, lime juice and agave syrup, topped with grapefruit soda really makes the drink take flight. For a refreshing thirst-quenching tequila cocktail, look no further than the Paloma.

It was believed to have been created by the legendary Don Javier Delgado Corona, owner and bartender of La Capilla, in Tequila, Mexico.

Sweet, sour, a little bitter, and salty, it’s got all four taste groups, plus ice, bubbles, and alcohol; what’s not to like? The Paloma cocktail can also be prepared ahead of time. It is a refreshing combination of citrus sweetness, a bit of lime tartness, and cheerful sparkly-ness. Not to mention, it looks gorgeous!

The next time you’re looking for something to drink with tequila, freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and mixed with a bit of lime juice and agave to round everything off…you have a real crowd-pleaser. A touch of kosher salt on the rim of the glass will add a little extra touch.

Ingredients

50ml Tequila

50ml freshly squeezed pink grapefruit juice

15ml freshly squeezed lime

15ml agave nectar

Top up with grapefruit soda water

Method

Shake the first 4 ingredients together in a cocktail shaker with ice. Then pour into a glass filled with large ice cubes and top with grapefruit soda. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit or lime.

If you can’t find grapefruit soda, you can use grapefruit bitters and freshly squeezed grapefruit and top with regular soda and maybe a little sugar syrup to sweeten the taste.