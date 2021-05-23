Summer is here and with the change in the season, your skin will crave more protection from rashes and scars, acne and suntan, and demand extra care. It is observed that during summers, the skin accumulates excess sebum, leading to acne breakouts. Furthermore, melanin is over-secreted to protect your skin from the strong and harmful ultra-violet rays. This excess melanin leads to tanned skin, itchiness and sunburns. Thus, there is no better time to up your skincare game than now.

An organised skincare regime is absolutely essential for your skin, not only during this season but also throughout the year. Simple steps like hydrating yourself regularly and moisturising your skin can go a long way. Not to forget, eating right also plays an important role. Here are various steps that you can include in your skincare routine to ensure that your skin gets the attention it needs this season.

Cleansing, toning, moisturising

During summers, excess oil tends to accumulate on the skin as well as sweat and dirt. Cleansing your face quite often is the way to tackle this problem. Using a face wash that suits your skin type is a must. Toners are instrumental in closing open pores. They are effective in preventing dirt and grime from clogging these pores. While using a toner, pay extra attention to the T-zone. Choose a moisturiser with a non-greasy formula that’s suitable for your particular skin type. Moisturisers with antioxidants like vitamin A and vitamin C are recommended. In the scorching heat and the harmful Ultra-violet (UV) rays, what works best to protect your skin is sunscreen. The UV-A and UV-B rays cause fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. They are also responsible for premature ageing of your skin, besides causing a stubborn tan.

Hydration, hydration, hydration

During the summer months hydrating ourselves should be at the top of our to-do list. Our water intake needs to be at least 2-3 litres. Water as we all know, is the best way to flush out toxins from our body. This helps in problems such as acne and makes the skin glow. A good couple of weeks of hydrating yourself will bring a significant difference to your skin. Drinking the right juices will also help your skin. Opt for juices made from summer fruits like watermelons and coconuts, which are a good source of water. Cucumber, as well as carrot juice, are also good options. Avoid sugary drinks, since they neither hydrate the body nor do they help with skin problems or weight loss.

Watch your diet

Healthy food habits are vital. To maintain your skin health and your glow during summer, begin by including Vitamin E rich foods in your diet like fruits and almonds. Including a handful of almonds in your diet is one of the easiest ways. Almonds are known as one of the best foods for your skin. They contain healthy fats and vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) which have been shown to impart anti-ageing properties that benefit skin health. Almonds are low on the glycemic index, with a good nutrient value that includes protein, fibre, good fats and important vitamins and minerals. You can also replace fried foods with fresh fruits such as watermelon, muskmelon, oranges, berries, grapes, and so on.

(The author is a dermatologist & cosmetologist.)