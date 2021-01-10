Varied & variegated

Homogeneous diets and poor food access mean that one in three people in the world suffer from micronutrient deficiencies, while nearly 2 billion people are overweight or obese. Food production and diets are further interlinked with heightened concerns over farmer livelihood, resilience and environmental sustainability. Dietary diversification is a straight forward concept — consume a variety of food items to ensure the proper intake of various macro and micronutrients which would result in a healthy life. A wholesome diet need not be an expensive proposition or a luxury.

Dietary diversification balances the diet by enhancing the supply of essential micro-nutrients leading to improved health, such as improving functions of the whole body, disease prevention, and delayed disease progression, enhanced thinking ability and increased efficiency.

Examples include improvement in microvascular reactivity, better cognitive performance, decreased risk of colorectal cancer, reduced risk of obesity, coronary heart disease and kidney disease. Diversity can be incorporated through locally available options and eating traditional dishes. Even small changes in daily food choices can improve nutritional intake, at little or no additional cost. The intake of proper nutrition is essential for good health.

A healthy person is more productive, makes fewer visits to the doctor, and relies less on supplements in the diet. A family with a well-rounded diet is more likely to be fit for work and would save considerable amounts of money over time on healthcare costs.

Nutrition gardening is especially important in areas where people have limited income-earning opportunities and poor access to markets. These gardens are also becoming an increasingly important source of food and income for poor households in peri-urban and urban areas. Nutrition gardening can be a profitable proposition in a country like India which is predominantly vegetarian and, as such, a large number of nutrients are obtained from vegetables for a balanced diet. Due to inadequate consumption of vegetables, deficiency of micro-nutrients especially of iron, vitamin A and iodine are prevalent in the developing world.

Very small mixed vegetable household gardens can provide a significant percentage of the recommended dietary allowance for protein (10-20%), iron (20%), calcium (20%), vitamin A (80%) and vitamin C (100%). Though, all the nutritive daily requirements for an adult cannot be met with this suggested nutrition garden model, this model supplements a major share of the daily requirements. The limited supply of vegetables, especially during the off-season, higher market price and lower appreciation or awareness regarding their consumption are key factors that limit the vegetable consumption rate in the developing world.

Big on nutrition and flavour, microgreens can be expensive to purchase. But they can also be grown cost-effectively at home, in a tiny space and with simple supplies. If you have a sunny windowsill, a shallow container, some potting mix and suitable seeds, you’ve got all the essentials for growing your own microgreens.

It has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. Consuming these helps cure anaemia, reduces constipation, and aids in strong and healthy bones as they are rich in antioxidants.

Start with small changes — instead of a diet overhaul, make small changes to what you eat and drink that will work for you now and in the future.

It’s good to consume 6-7 servings of vegetables and 1-2 fruits every day. However, while reaching that goal, many people are consuming the same types of foods every day and therefore lack diversity in their diet.

Ensure that half your plate comprises fruits and vegetables. Vary your veggies and fruit.

Choose at least two new foods that you do not normally try. Opt for local, seasonal foods to minimise costs.

Try a new recipe each week, maybe make a special dish on a Saturday night.

Add a variety of nuts and seeds to porridge, natural yoghurt or fruit.

It is often said that food habits are difficult and slow to change; this may well be so if the change is a voluntary act. In order to reach diversity in diet, portion control should be maintained. Food has important psychological associations with family, community and security; familiar food is satisfying and reassuring, but incorporating more diversity in what we consume ensures better health.

(The author is a consultant dietician.)