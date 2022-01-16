What to eat to lower blood sugar levels?

With an alarming rise in the number of individuals, both young and old, getting diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes, watching one’s diet to lower blood glucose levels seems like the best way to address the problem. With diagnosis comes interventions to treat diabetes and it is a daunting task to choose what’s best for you what with innumerous dietary recommendations floating both online and offline. Hence, it is important to understand what goes inside your body when you get diagnosed with diabetes and choose foods to address that. For a diabetic, the solution lies in not only keeping blood glucose in control but also consuming foods that improve metabolism. Following are a few best food types that you can choose to keep your blood glucose values in check:

Low carb food: Diabetes results in chronic high levels of glucose, therefore choosing low carb food is important. Make healthier switches like replacing regular flour with flaxseed, almond, or coconut flour, and use cauli rice instead of regular white, brown, or red rice. Reduce milk (dairy) intake, and move to whole fruits instead of juices, etc.

Fruits & vegetables: Diabetes is almost always accompanied by a loss of vitamins and essential minerals from the body. Hence, try to replenish it by including various fruits and vegetables and green leafy vegetables. Look for good sources of calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, vitamin B, E, and D for well-balanced micronutrients.

Antioxidant-rich foods: Diabetes results in an acidic environment in your body that often gets manifested in occasional acid refluxes. Hence, consuming antioxidants, traditional curd, etc., helps in scavenging the acids and helps ease the symptoms.

Probiotics: Healthy gut results in the best absorption of glucose from the blood, hence consuming plenty of gut-healthy probiotics (fermented foods) and prebiotics (dietary fibres) helps in reducing gut disorders and eases symptoms of diabetes.

Intake of fats & proteins: Our body gets instant energy from carbs, so cutting down on carbs can mean reduced energy levels. Therefore include healthy fats (saturated) through various sources like nuts and seeds and keep protein in moderation and rely on lean meats via poultry and seafood and fish. Fats and proteins are excellent sources of energy.

Water: For our body to function the best, it is important to stay hydrated. It helps in keeping your gut, brain, skin, and metabolism in the best shape. Consuming 3-5 litres of water every day usually suffices for both men and women.

Always remember that small food choices can lead to greater implications for our bodies. If we eat well, we can stay healthy for longer. Diabetes is a complex chronic condition impacting every part of our body and hence, making the right choice of food is a must.

Stick to the above-mentioned food types and try changing your lifestyle — be more active, manage stress, this directly helps you to manage diabetes.

(The author is the co-founder of a Bengaluru-based healthcare start-up that provides holistic wellness solutions to lifestyle disorders.)